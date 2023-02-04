Taxes: Can I claim the foreign tax credit?

Who can claim the foreign tax credit?

Learn the exceptions and compliance issues.

Do you know what the foreign tax credit is? This is a credit granted by the Internal Revenue Service to those taxpayers who paid or accrued taxes in a foreign country or a US possession.

This helps taxpayers receive a credit or an itemized deduction for those taxes, so that income isn’t taxed twice. Both US citizens and resident immigrants have the option of claiming it. Learn more!

What is the foreign tax credit?

The foreign tax credit is used to offset taxes paid to foreign governments. US citizens or immigrants residing in the US who pay taxes in a foreign nation or US possessions are qualified to claim it.

When a US taxpayer is subject to tax in a foreign nation or US possession such as Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, or American Samoa, they have the option of filing an itemized tax return or obtaining a credit for taxes paid in that country.