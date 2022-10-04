Virginia Assembly passes law that benefits taxpayers.

Virginia taxpayers receive tax rebate checks. The Virginia Assembly announced legislation earlier this year that provides taxpayers with a rebate for up to $250 for individual filers and up to $500 for joint filers.

It should be noted that direct payments are based on taxes for the year 2021, since they must be submitted before November 1. A tax liability is the amount of taxes owed, The Sun reported.

There are also tax credits for energy efficient upgrades

The Sun reported that a tax credit of $1,200 can be used annually to add insulation starting in January of 2023. According to the outlet, the Environmental Protection Agency announced that the average homeowner can save up to 15% on heating costs.

In some cases, energy efficient products require a few upgrades to work their best. It was also announced that low-income households can get a refund of up to $4,000. Filed Under: Virginia Taxpayers Receive Checks