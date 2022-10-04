Siblings hit the jackpot using a lottery strategy
A pair of siblings in the United States hit the jackpot following a lottery strategy and now they have shared it with everyone.
- Siblings in Virginia hit the jackpot.
- They share their simple lottery strategy.
- Would you like to try it?
HOW TO WIN THE LOTTERY? A pair of siblings in Virginia hit the jackpot by following a lottery strategy and now they have shared it with everyone. Although there are many tricks, this one might work for you as it is very simple to use — so don’t hesitate to try!
The lottery relies heavily on chance. However, some players have certain strategies to help luck be on their side. A couple of siblings from Virginia just had to follow a tradition to win $1 million!
Siblings hit the jackpot by using a lottery strategy
Jesse Perkins and Mary Crider often play Mega Millions together. On September 20, when the jackpot was $277 million, luck smiled on them. Although they didn’t match all the numbers, one of the tickets they bought had the first five winning numbers.
“He told me we won and I said, ‘Come on, it’s not April Fools’ Day!’” Mary told Virginia Lottery officials when they went to claim their prize. “I had to look at the ticket a couple of times because I couldn’t believe it!” added Jesse about the exciting moment.
What is the strategy?
This pair of siblings has a simple strategy that they stick to rigorously and it seems to have worked: They buy Mega Millions tickets together when the jackpot tops the $200 million level, just like it did on September 20, when they offered a jackpot of $277 million.
The siblings, who live in Danville, bought several lottery tickets at at a Sunrise 6 store located at 2120 Franklin Turnpike, and they nabbed the $1 million Mega Millions ticket, according to Virginia state lottery.
Do you prefer to select your numbers?
Unlike other players who prefer to pick their numbers, Jesse and Mary “used Easy Pick and let the computer randomly pick the numbers on the ticket.” That night luck was on their side and the ticket they had “was one of only two in the entire country to win the $1 million prize.”
The lottery indicated that no one won the Mega Millions jackpot that night. So now that the pot is bigger, will the siblings still play? For now, “Jesse said he has no immediate plans for half of his earnings, except to donate to his favorite charities. Mary said she hopes to travel,” the lottery stated.
Play Mega Millions
The Virginia Lottery recalled that Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 pm and that the probability you have of matching the first five numbers in Mega Millions just like Jesse and Mary did, is 1 in 12,607,306.
Instead, if you expect to win the jackpot, then your chances are 1 in 302,575,350.