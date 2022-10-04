Siblings in Virginia hit the jackpot.

They share their simple lottery strategy.

Would you like to try it?

HOW TO WIN THE LOTTERY? A pair of siblings in Virginia hit the jackpot by following a lottery strategy and now they have shared it with everyone. Although there are many tricks, this one might work for you as it is very simple to use — so don’t hesitate to try!

The lottery relies heavily on chance. However, some players have certain strategies to help luck be on their side. A couple of siblings from Virginia just had to follow a tradition to win $1 million!

Siblings hit the jackpot by using a lottery strategy

Jesse Perkins and Mary Crider often play Mega Millions together. On September 20, when the jackpot was $277 million, luck smiled on them. Although they didn’t match all the numbers, one of the tickets they bought had the first five winning numbers.

“He told me we won and I said, ‘Come on, it’s not April Fools’ Day!’” Mary told Virginia Lottery officials when they went to claim their prize. “I had to look at the ticket a couple of times because I couldn’t believe it!” added Jesse about the exciting moment.