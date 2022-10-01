Tricks to win the lottery: Housewife has won at least $100,000

A housewife reveals her tricks to win the lottery.

She has won at least $ 100,000 with her particular strategy.

What is her trick to win?

TRICKS TO WIN THE LOTTERY: A housewife in the United States has earned at least $100,000 in the last five years playing the lottery and now she has decided to share the strategy that she has been using.

The Maryland Lottery reported that the 30-year-old scored her most recent win after purchasing an instant ticket at a convenience store in Mardela Springs. Reviewing the winning numbers, the woman realized that she had won $100,000!

Housewife has won at least $100,000

The truth is that this housewife did not think that she would win again, but there is a strategy that she has been using that may be giving her an advantage over everyone else. Of course, do not forget that no strategy is a guarantee of victory and that, in fact, the chances of winning are very limited.

When she won the $100,000, local lottery officials asked her what the key to success had been, and the Wicomico County, Maryland resident bluntly revealed that her secret was based on research, according to The Sun.