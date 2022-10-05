Deadline to apply for $500 monthly payments up to $12,000

The deadline to apply for $500 monthly payments for two years has been announced.

Those who are selected will receive a total of $12,000.

Payments will be sent in California. Hundreds of eligible Americans could receive monthly payments of $500 for at least two years in California. However, the deadline is approaching fast. Three hundred California taxpayers struggling financially because of rising costs due to inflation plaguing the country will benefit from the launch of The Pathway to Income Equity program. Deadline to apply for monthly payments of $500 According to The Sun, cities in the state of California such as Santa Rosa, Petaluma and several other communities will qualify for these monthly payments that will total $12,000. The Pathway to Income Equity program will award a total of 305 randomly selected eligible Sonoma County residents a $500 check per month for 24 months.

How can you apply? Applications will be accepted from September 1, 2022 to October 31, 2022. To apply for monthly payments you can go to PathSonoma.com if you live in the cities listed above. Although it is not necessary to provide identification on the application, if you are selected to receive the monthly $500 payments you will need to provide additional documents regarding your identity as it is a crucial requirement to receive the benefits.

Who is eligible? Residents above 185 percent of the federal poverty level are eligible for the payments and if you are pregnant or have a child under the age of six, or if you have lost your job, home or childcare, you can apply for the aid. But this is not the only payment program California. New direct checks for up to $1,050 will be sent to millions of eligible Americans in just two weeks, according to The Sun.

Checks for up to $1,050 will be sent to millions in California Photo: Shutterstock This is a tax rebate that will be sent to California's middle class and will arrive via direct deposit to bank accounts or as a paper check to mailboxes beginning October 7, 2022. Although there are just a few days left to get their tax refund check, many Californians have been pushing to receive the money more quickly. "MCTR payments cannot be expedited by contacting the Franchise Tax Board," the Franchise Tax Board (FTB) told Nexstar, according to KTLA. Californians who meet all eligibility criteria do not need to do anything to receive their payments, said the agency. Payments will be issued in two rounds, the first from October 7 to 25 and the second from October 28 to November 14.