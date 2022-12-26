Arizona Governor Doug Ducey agrees to dismantle border wall.

The DOJ had filed a lawsuit against the wall.

The barrier is made of shipping containers.

Recently, local authorities confirmed information that millions of people had been expecting. Good news for immigrants! Arizona agrees to dismantle border wall which is made of shipping containers.

According to The New York Times, Gov. Doug Ducey agreed to remove the barrier after the Biden administration filed a lawsuit, accusing the state of encroaching on federal land and harming the environment.

Court records show that the governor and federal officials reached an agreement to “remove all previously installed shipping containers and associated equipment, materials, vehicles, and other objects from United States property in the Yuma Sector of the Border Patrol,” according to a report from ABC News.

Last week, the Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Ducey, accusing him of illegally placing the containers on federal land. “Arizona has not only refused to stop its encroachments and remove shipping containers from federal land, but has indicated that it will continue to encroach on federal land and install additional shipping containers,” the Justice Department said in a document.