Good news for immigrants! Arizona agrees to dismantle border wall
Recently, local authorities confirmed information that millions of people had been expecting. Good news for immigrants! Arizona agrees to dismantle border wall which is made of shipping containers.
According to The New York Times, Gov. Doug Ducey agreed to remove the barrier after the Biden administration filed a lawsuit, accusing the state of encroaching on federal land and harming the environment.
Court records show that the governor and federal officials reached an agreement to “remove all previously installed shipping containers and associated equipment, materials, vehicles, and other objects from United States property in the Yuma Sector of the Border Patrol,” according to a report from ABC News.
Last week, the Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Ducey, accusing him of illegally placing the containers on federal land. “Arizona has not only refused to stop its encroachments and remove shipping containers from federal land, but has indicated that it will continue to encroach on federal land and install additional shipping containers,” the Justice Department said in a document.
“The situation at our border has become a total crisis”
“For more than a year, the federal government has been touting its effort to resume construction of a permanent border barrier,” Ducey’s spokesman, CJ Karamargin, said in a statement on Thursday, December 22.
“Finally, after the situation at our border escalated into an all-out crisis, they have decided to act, better late than never. We are working with the federal government to ensure that they can begin construction on this barrier with the urgency that this issue demands.”
Two shipping containers collapsed
CNN reports that the Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, authorized the US Customs and Border Protection Office this summer to close four breaches in the border wall in the Yuma, Arizona sector.
Shortly after the makeshift wall project began, two shipping containers collapsed. A reporter shared photos of the fallen containers and said he had been told by contractors in the area that high winds were to blame.
Arizona has spent $82 million to fill in the gaps in the border barrier
Since August, Ducey has reportedly spent $82 million in his efforts to fill gaps in the border barrier with containers. To date, he has covered approximately 1,800 feet, or 182 containers, in the Yuma, Arizona region and about 3.5 miles in the Cochise county with 982 containers, a spokesman for the governor said.
The Republican governor agreed to remove the containers by January 4, 2023, court records show. Incoming Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, will be sworn in on January 5.