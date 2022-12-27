More deaths and looting after the massive winter storm in the US

Looting is reported after the devastating winter storm.

The death toll has risen in recent days.

Many were trapped in their homes.

The winter storm that battered much of the United States will continue to wreak havoc for days to come, as heavy snowfall blocked emergency vehicles and thousands of travelers were stranded due to flight cancellations or impassable roads.

The massive storm has killed at least 48 people across the country, 27 of them in western New York. Thousands of people were trapped in their homes, and tens of thousands of homes and businesses are without power, according to The Associated Press.

Millions of Americans under alert

The storm stretched from the Great Lakes near Canada to the Rio Grande Valley on the Mexican border. Some 60% of the US population was under some type of weather advisory and temperatures dropped to well below normal from the Rocky Mountains to the Appalachians.

The National Weather Service said Sunday that frigid air “enveloping much of the eastern United States will be severe to moderate.” That’s bad news, particularly for Buffalo, where winds and snowfall were so strong they crippled rescue services.