Arizona governor continues building shipping container border wall

Arizona Governor Ducey continues building shipping container border wall.

The federal government has asked him to stop.

The incoming governor says it’s a waste of resources.

Crews have placed hundreds of shipping containers topped with barbed wire along Arizona’s remote eastern border with Mexico in a daring display by Republican Governor Doug Ducey, even as he prepares to leave office.

Protesters have slowed the work in recent days as Ducey pushed ahead despite objections from the US government, environmentalists and the incoming governor who sees it as a misuse of administration resources.

WHAT WILL THEY DO WITH THE CONTAINERS?

Democratic Governor-elect Katie Hobbs declared last week that she was “looking at all options” and had not yet decided what to do with the shipping containers after her inauguration on January 5. She previously suggested that the containers be repurposed as affordable housing, an increasingly popular option for the homeless and low-income residents.

“I don’t know how much it will cost to remove the containers and what the cost will be,” Hobbs told Phoenix’s KAET in an interview Wednesday. This has caused a lot of controversy both politically and socially, so we will have to wait to see what happens in the coming months.