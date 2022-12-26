Buses full of immigrants were dropped off at VP Kamala Harris’ house.

The migrants were stranded in freezing temperatures.

Some immigrants didn’t even have coats. Several buses full of migrants were dumped near the Washington DC residence of Vice President Kamala Harris on a frigid Christmas Eve. The buses, believed to be from Texas, dropped off the asylum seekers in 18-degree weather outside the Naval Observatory, where Harris lives, on Saturday night. Media said the migrants were seen wearing only light T-shirts or sweatshirts in the freezing temperatures. They were given blankets and put on another bus bound for a local church. It is not clear where the migrants came from originally.

Needlessly inhumane According to CNN, three buses full of immigrants were dropped off in front of Vice President Kamala Harris’ Washington residence on Christmas Eve, with temperatures of 18 degree temperatures on Saturday night in the midst of an arctic blast hitting much of the country. According to EFE, the people who got off the buses were quickly aided by social organizations that for months have been helping these migrants with clothing, food and shelter. Most of them were not wearing warm clothes despite the bitter cold.

It’s not the first time It is not clear how many immigrants were transported or who organized the transfers. But in the past, Republican governors like Texan Greg Abbott have sent immigrants north in protest of President Joe Biden’s immigration policies. Abbott is one of at least three governors, along with Ron DeSantis of Florida and Doug Ducey of Arizona, who claim to have directed other controversial immigrant shipments north to Democratic-led states. They have done it both on buses and by plane.

The migrants received help Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network volunteer Amy Fisher told CNN that there were immigrants from Ecuador, Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela, Peru and Colombia on the buses, and that they had been left near the Naval Observatory in Washington DC because bad weather made it difficult to travel to New York. The residence of Vice President Harris is located in the Naval Observatory area. “The DC community has been welcoming the buses from Texas every time they have come since April,” Fisher, the group’s director, told CNN. “We are always here welcoming people with open arms,” she added.

Who sent them? A video shared by Christian Flores of 7 News DC, showed one of the buses of blanket-wrapped migrants being helped by the Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network. People can be seen shielding themselves from the cold. “Too bad about Texas, but welcome to DC. At least these people will be treated with some dignity,” one user commented on the Twitter post shared by the reporter. “Do you have cities without heat or electricity, but are you spending money on bus rentals?” WATCH VIDEO HERE.