Tekashi 6ix9ine rushed to the hospital after being savagely beaten
Tekashi 6ix9ine was rushed to the hospital. The rapper was savagely beatn by a group of men at a gym. The video is circulating on social media.
Controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine had to be rushed to the hospital after being brutally beaten by a group of men at the gym. The incident was confirmed by local media.
The beating occurred on Tuesday night when 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernández, was taken from the scene in an ambulance after the attack. According to reports, the rapper was without his security team when he was savagely beaten by a group of unknown men.
The beating occurred in a Florida gym when a group of men intercepted him and then beat him until he couldn’t stand. Although he tried to defend himself, 6ix9ine’s lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, revealed that they were too many attackers for him to fight them off.
The rapper was inside the sauna on Tuesday at an LA Fitness when he was suddenly attacked by several guys without warning. A video of the assault on the 26-year-old artist is circulating on social media.
Lance Lazzaro told the media that 6ix9ine was in the LA Fitness sauna when he was beaten. After the incident gym staff called authorities and 6ix9ine reportedly suffered injuries to his face, ribs, jaw and back, according to TMZ.
In the video that was shared on social media, 6ix9ine can be seen with his face bloodied, wearing a puffer coat and shorts. So far, no information has been provided about the attackers who sent the Hispanic rapper to the hospital.
According to The Sun, the incident comes after 6ix9ine was released early from federal prison in exchange for his cooperation with authorities seeking to put several of his fellow gang members behind bars. Earlier, 6ix9ine had been forced to flee the house where he was staying after his address was leaked online, compromising his safety.
He was associated with the Nine Trey Gansta Blood gang of New York, considered one of the most violent in the city. TMZ shared a photo of the singer in the hospital, where he can be seen with a bloody face after the beating.