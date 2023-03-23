Tekashi 6ix9ine rushed to the hospital after being savagely beaten

Tekashi 6ix9ine was rushed to the hospital.

The rapper was savagely assaulted by a group of men.

A shocking video of the incident has surfaced on social media.

Controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine had to be rushed to the hospital after being brutally beaten by a group of men at the gym. The incident was confirmed by local media.

The beating occurred on Tuesday night when 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernández, was taken from the scene in an ambulance after the attack. According to reports, the rapper was without his security team when he was savagely beaten by a group of unknown men.

Tekashi 6ix9ine was brutally beaten

The beating occurred in a Florida gym when a group of men intercepted him and then beat him until he couldn’t stand. Although he tried to defend himself, 6ix9ine’s lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, revealed that they were too many attackers for him to fight them off.

The rapper was inside the sauna on Tuesday at an LA Fitness when he was suddenly attacked by several guys without warning. A video of the assault on the 26-year-old artist is circulating on social media.