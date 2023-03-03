Ana Gabriel helps hot dog vendor who was beaten outside her concert

Saúl Reconco, a hot dog vendor, was brutally attacked.

The victim was selling food at the Ana Gabriel concert in California.

Ana Gabriel found out about what happened and paid his hospital bill.

Saúl Reconco is a hot dog vendor who has been in the business for many years. On February 16 he was brutally beaten by a man while he was selling food at an Ana Gabriel concert.

After the end of Ana Gabriel’s concert at the SAP Center in San José, California, the singer found out about the incident that left the hot dog vendor very badly injured, so she contacted him and offered to help.

Saúl, the hot dog vendor, was brutally beaten at an Ana Gabriel concert

On February 16, the Honduran man, Saúl Reconco, was selling hot dogs at an event as usual. This time he was working at the Ana Gabriel concert at the SAP Center in San José, California.

However, Univisión reports that Saúl was attacked by a man who said he wanted “free food”. Saúl refused and the attacker punched him, then kicked him repeatedly in the head after he lost consciousness. He was left with three loose teeth, a broken nose and bleeding in his eye.