Ana Gabriel helps hot dog vendor who was beaten outside her concert
Saúl Reconco, a hot dog vendor, was brutally attacked while selling food at Ana Gabriel's concert. She reached out and paid his hospital bill.
Saúl Reconco is a hot dog vendor who has been in the business for many years. On February 16 he was brutally beaten by a man while he was selling food at an Ana Gabriel concert.
After the end of Ana Gabriel’s concert at the SAP Center in San José, California, the singer found out about the incident that left the hot dog vendor very badly injured, so she contacted him and offered to help.
Saúl, the hot dog vendor, was brutally beaten at an Ana Gabriel concert
On February 16, the Honduran man, Saúl Reconco, was selling hot dogs at an event as usual. This time he was working at the Ana Gabriel concert at the SAP Center in San José, California.
However, Univisión reports that Saúl was attacked by a man who said he wanted “free food”. Saúl refused and the attacker punched him, then kicked him repeatedly in the head after he lost consciousness. He was left with three loose teeth, a broken nose and bleeding in his eye.
Ana Gabriel found out about the hot dog vendor’s attack
Singer Ana Gabriel found out about what happened when she saw a video circulating on social media showing the moment Saúl was attacked by the man at his hot dog stand. She reached out to him.
“She told me that she wanted more information about me. Previously, another person had contacted me asking me questions, asking me for information,” said Saúl. He said that he was afraid of being attacked again, so he was suspicious.
Ana Gabriel paid Saúl’s medical expenses
The hot dog vendor confirmed to the source that Ana Gabriel personally called him and said she felt bad about what happened at her concert. She also offered to pay his medical expenses.
“Mrs. Ana Gabriel contacted me the next day after the incident. And she told me not to worry about the ambulance bill to the hospital, that when I had the bill I should contact her, that she was going to take care of the payment,” said Saúl.
The hot dog vendor says that he lost consciousness after the first blow
The vendor told Univisión’s Noticias 14 that when he told the man would not give him free food, he returned and attacked him from behind. José said that he was “knocked out” from the first blow he received.
The bill for his medical care was between $10,000 and $15,000. He will also have to pay for the ambulance, tests and his visit to the emergency room.