Independent expert says Octavio Ocaña did not shoot himself

Actor Octavio Ocaña died in October 2021.

There were many theories about his death.

An independent expert says he did not shoot himself as police said.

In October 2021 popular Mexican actor Octavio Ocaña died in an accidental shooting after a police chase. The Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office said he had shot himself with a gun that he had inside his car. Now, new information has come out.

Octavio’s family was dissatisfied with the results given to them by the official authorities in Mexico City and they asked an independent expert to examine the evidence. The report comes to a very different conclusion than the official one that was released shortly after the actor’s death.

Octavio Ocaña’s tragic death

Ocaña, 22, was driving an SUV through the streets of Cuautitlán Izcalli when a municipal police unit asked him to stop. The actor accelerated and that started a chase that ended when the car he was driving ran off the road and collided with a wall.

The case has raised questions about the authorities, since many in Mexico believe that the actor, famous for his role in the television series Vecinos, was not helped by police when he was injured after crashing his vehicle.