Lotus drummer Chuck Morris and his son are feared dead
Lotus drummer Chuck Morris was on a kayaking trip with his son. They disappeared a week ago. Rescuers fear they are dead.
- Lotus drummer Chuck Morris was on a kayaking trip with his son.
- They disappeared a week ago.
- Rescuers fear they are dead.
Musician Chuck Morris and his son Charley are missing and feared dead in Arkansas. The 47-year-old drummer plays percussion in the popular band Lotus, which is partly based in Denver, Colorado.
The band started a GoFundMe campaign for the Morris family. Searchers found two kayaks and a coat in the lake last week. Local authorities are investigating but say the mission has changed from rescue to recovery.
Lost on the lake?
Divers, dogs and sonar boat crews were still searching Beaver Lake in Arkansas on Tuesday for missing Colorado musician Chuck Morris, a percussionist for the band Lotus, and his son Charley, Arkansas authorities said.
The Benton County recovery team also deployed planes and K-9 units as they scanned the lake, which reaches depths of up to 200 feet, said Lt. Shannon Jenkins, a spokeswoman for the Benton County Sheriff’s Department.
Chuck’s band fears the worst
“We were all hoping for a miracle, but at this point, the search for Chuck and Charley has moved to a recovery,” the band wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday morning.
“While we are deeply grieving, we plan to celebrate Chuck and Charley’s lives, our memories with them, and what they meant to so many people. Thank you to all who have reached out with fond words, stories, emotional and financial support.”
Conditions on the lake are not favorable
“There was a storm on Thursday when they went out. It was a pretty good storm that came in, with winds,” Jenkins said. The gusts reached speeds of up to 40 miles per hour, she said. The search brigade has not said when they will give more information about the case.
According to CBS, the Morris and his son were reported missing on Thursday of last week. Cajun Coast Search and Rescue, a volunteer rescue organization, has been involved in the search. “We’re still out there,” Jenkins told CBS News Colorado. “We have continued with our efforts for the past five days and unfortunately we still haven’t located them.”