Lotus drummer Chuck Morris and his son are feared dead

Lotus drummer Chuck Morris was on a kayaking trip with his son.

They disappeared a week ago.

Rescuers fear they are dead.

Musician Chuck Morris and his son Charley are missing and feared dead in Arkansas. The 47-year-old drummer plays percussion in the popular band Lotus, which is partly based in Denver, Colorado.

The band started a GoFundMe campaign for the Morris family. Searchers found two kayaks and a coat in the lake last week. Local authorities are investigating but say the mission has changed from rescue to recovery.

Lost on the lake?

Divers, dogs and sonar boat crews were still searching Beaver Lake in Arkansas on Tuesday for missing Colorado musician Chuck Morris, a percussionist for the band Lotus, and his son Charley, Arkansas authorities said.

The Benton County recovery team also deployed planes and K-9 units as they scanned the lake, which reaches depths of up to 200 feet, said Lt. Shannon Jenkins, a spokeswoman for the Benton County Sheriff’s Department.