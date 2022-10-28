Teacher killed in the St. Louis school shooting died protecting her students

The teacher killed in the St. Louis school shooting died a hero.

She was protecting her students and shielding them from the shooter.

Jean Kuczka gave her life for her students. On Monday, October 24, there was a deadly shooting inside a high school in St. Louis, Missouri. Two people were killed including a teacher. New details have come to light three days after the tragedy. Shortly after 9 a.m. on that Monday, the authorities responded to an emergency call about a shooter at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. Shortly after the news of the shooting broke, the fatalities were reported. Teacher killed in St. Louis school shooting One of the teachers at the high school was killed. The Associated Press said authorities did not release the names of the victims but the St. Louis Post-Dispatch identified Jean Kuczka as the teacher who was killed. Now it has been revealed how the teacher at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School died. It has touched the hearts of parents whose children were threatened by gun violence.

Jean Kuczka's daughter confirmed her mother had been shot to death People en Español highlighted that 61-year-old teacher Jean Kuczka was a loving mother and grandmother, according to her daughter Abbey Kuczka, who said that her mother was "a passionate educator" and always gave her all for her students. The outlet pointed out that her daughter said that Jean Kuczka was killed when the shooter broke into her classroom and she put herself between him and her students. "My mom gave respect to everyone, and I think that's what made her stand out, because she respected every single student she had and students felt that, so they also respected her," she told People.

St Louis teacher killed protecting students from shooter "My mom loved children…. She loved her students. I know that her students saw her as if she were their mother," added Abbey Kuczka, the daughter of the teacher who was murdered while protecting her students. People magazine noted that the teacher was the mother of five children and grandmother of six. Jean's life was tragically cut short when Orlando Harris, a 19-year-old who had graduated from the school the previous year, entered and opened fire, killing two people and injuring several others.

Jean Kuczka gave her life to save "those babies" People magazine reported that one of Jean Kuczka's former students said that she was not surprised that the teacher protected her students at all costs, "When I found out, the first thing I could think about was … that's how much she cared about the students," she said. The young woman, who was identified as Alexis Allen-Brown, added that Jean "was going to save those babies" from the terrible tragedy. Kuczka began working at the school in 2008 teaching health and physical education classes.