Pine-Sol bottles recalled due to bacterial contamination

Pine-Sol bottles recalled due to contamination.

Clorox removes the cleaning products from store shelves.

“Recalled products may contain bacteria.”

Pine-Sol recall in the US. Incredibly, a recall of disinfectant has been announced due to a possible risk of contamination , as reported by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). According to the statement, the bottles could contain bacteria that causes illness.

Clorox has recalled 37 million units of the multi-surface cleaner due to possible contamination. It could cause infections in people with weakened immune systems, according to the EFE Agency.

Clorox recalls Pine-Sol cleaners

“The recalled products may contain bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa , an environmental organism found widely in soil and water,” said a statement from the Consumer Product Safety Commission agency.

The list of recalled products was released, which includes: Pine-Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaners (in Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave and Lemon Fresh scents); CloroxPro Pine-Sol All Purpose Cleaners (in Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave, Lemon Fresh, and Orange Energy scents), and Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh.