Pine-Sol bottles recalled due to bacterial contamination
Pine-Sol recall in the US. Incredibly, a recall of disinfectant has been announced due to a possible risk of contamination , as reported by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). According to the statement, the bottles could contain bacteria that causes illness.
Clorox has recalled 37 million units of the multi-surface cleaner due to possible contamination. It could cause infections in people with weakened immune systems, according to the EFE Agency.
“The recalled products may contain bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa , an environmental organism found widely in soil and water,” said a statement from the Consumer Product Safety Commission agency.
The list of recalled products was released, which includes: Pine-Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaners (in Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave and Lemon Fresh scents); CloroxPro Pine-Sol All Purpose Cleaners (in Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave, Lemon Fresh, and Orange Energy scents), and Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh.
“The bacteria can enter the body by inhalation”
The CPSC agency explained that people who have a weakened immune system or use external medical devices and are exposed to Pseudomonas aeruginosa are at risk of a serious infection that may require medical treatment.
"The bacteria can enter the body through inhalation, through the eyes or through a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by this bacteria," they added in the statement announcing the Pine-Sol recall.
Pine-Sol recall includes produced between January 2021 and September 2022
Today, tests have identified the presence of the bacteria in some of the recalled products, including those produced between January 2021 and September 2022. “Clorox produced approximately 37 million units of the recalled products in that period,” the report said, according to EFE .
Similarly, the disinfectant and cleaners affected by this recall are sold online and in retail stores across the country such as Walmart, Sam's Club, Dollar General, Target, Home Depot, BJ's, Kroger, Dollar Tree, Lowe's, Publix and others. A website has been set up for refunds.