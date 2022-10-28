Silver Dollar City theme park train derails.

The accident occurred in Missouri.

Several people on board the train were injured. A train full of passengers at the Silver Dollar City theme park in Missouri derails and in the midst of the chaos, terrified passengers break the glass of the windows to escape. At least seven people ended up in the hospital on Wednesday after a horrific accident at Silver Dollar City amusement park near Branson, Missouri, when a steam train derailed and flipped onto its side. Silver Dollar City theme park train derails The Silver Dollar City theme park issued an official statement confirming that on Wednesday around 6:00 p.m., its Frisco Silver Dollar Line steam train had been involved in an incident where it derailed and flipped over. It added that sections of the train had derailed from the track, but did not specify what could have caused the incident. It also indicated that several of the people who were on board the train were injured and had to be taken to the hospital, noted The Sun.

People flee in terror through the windows Silver Dollar City said in the statement that, after the accident, six visitors and one park employee had to be taken by ambulance to a local hospital to treat their injuries. They did not offer further details on the severity of their injuries. According to eyewitness accounts, several train cars overturned and passengers broke the glass to escape through the windows. Reports indicate that there may have been between 100 and 200 people on board the train at the time of the derailment.

What caused the accident? Although the park did not indicate what could have caused the derailment, a witness told KOLR 10 News that after the train overturned and was left with the wheels in the air, he was able to see that the wheels on the car in which they were traveling were silver, not black rubber. He also said that he heard the train dragging. The man also witnessed how the passengers who were in the car broke the glass of the windows to escape the overturned train. Finally, the passengers had to be picked up near the train tracks in the middle of an unfinished run. SEE VIDEO HERE

From fun to terror Silver Dollar City is a 61-acre theme park located in Stone County, Missouri, near the cities of Branson and Branson West. According to the park website the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train takes passengers on a 20-minute ride through the countryside surrounding the property. "Watch out! Train robbers briefly interrupt your journey in a hilarious robbery attempt, so hold onto your hat and wallet!" the 1880s Ozarks culture theme park says of the attraction.