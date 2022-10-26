More details emerge about the shooting at Central VPA High School.

The St. Louis school shooter was ready for a massacre.

A policeman says that he was carrying multiple high capacity magazines. More details have been emerging about the latest school shooting in which two people were killed, including the fact that the St. Louis school shooter was prepared for a massacre as he was carrying multiple high-capacity magazines. On Monday, October 24, authorities responded to reports of an active shooter inside Central VPA High School located in St. Louis, Missouri. The first images showed desperate students and staff members trying to escape out of the school’s windows. St. Louis school shooter was prepared for a massacre and carried multiple high-capacity magazines Later, the authorities indicated that the St. Louis police officers took about four minutes to enter the building to control the situation and, although the shooter killed two people and injured seven more, they explained why the situation could have been much worse. Police Commissioner Michael Sack reported that the shooter, who was identified as Orlando Harris, a 19-year-old who had graduated from the school the previous year, was carrying a long gun and nearly a dozen high-capacity magazines — a sufficient amount of ammunition to cause a “much worse” situation.

“Nearly a dozen 30-round magazines” “This could have been a lot worse,” Commissioner Sack acknowledged. “The individual had nearly a dozen 30-round… high-capacity magazines on him. That’s a lot of victims there.” In fact, he managed to fire several shots which killed a 15-year-old student and a 61-year-old teacher. The student was identified as Alexandria Bell, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The adult was identified as Jean Kuczka, a health and physical education teacher, who died in a local hospital, according to Sack. The shooter also died at a hospital after a shoot out with police.

How did he get into the school? Commissioner Sack said additional murders at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School were prevented due to the locked doors at the institution and the quick response of police and even off-duty officers, noted CNN. Still, there are questions to be answered. Andre Bell, father of the 15-year-old victim, wonders how the shooter managed to get into the school. Indeed, authorities have said it is unclear how the attacker gained access to the school, whose doors were locked.

The shooter was ready for a massacre Sack explained that Harris did not even hide the gun he was carrying when he entered the school. “When he entered, it was out … there was no mystery about what was going to happen,” the commissioner said. “He had it out and entered in an aggressive, violent manner,“ explained the police commissioner. On social media it is speculated that he broke a window to enter the school. In addition to the young woman and the teacher who were killed, seven other teenagers were injured in the shooting. According to authorities, some had gunshot wounds, grazes or abrasions, and one of them had a broken ankle. However, all were in stable condition. So far in 2022, there have already been at least 67 school shootings in the United States.