Taco Bell customer shoots up a Subway over chicken chalupas

Taco Bell customer shoots up a Subway over chicken chalupas

By 
  • Man discovers his favorite food is no longer on the menu at Taco Bell.
  • He goes across the street and shoots up a Subway over chicken chalupas.
  • He said he ‘hated’ living in Ohio.

INCREDIBLE! A Taco Bell customer shot up a nearby Subway restaurant over chicken chalupas. Apparently, the man had just found out that what he wanted to eat was no longer available on the menu at Taco Bell so he angrily left the restaurant. Then he took that anger out at Subway.

An employee of a Subway restaurant in Ohio said that a customer started shooting inside the store. Apparently, the man was upset that a dish he tried to order at the Taco Bell across the street was no longer on the menu.

Taco Bell customer shoots up a Subway over chicken chalupas

Taco Bell customer retaliates with bullets for some chicken chalupas
Photo: Twitter

Taylor Cunningham, a Subway worker, said that the customer was very angry about the chicken chalupas that they used to sell at Taco Bell. “They took them off the menu,” added the employee, who immediately noticed that something was wrong with the man when he entered the store on October 16.

“He was just kind of saying that he hated Ohio and he hated living here. He said he hated us and we shouldn’t even have our jobs because we don’t do anything anyway and he was just mad over no reason,“ the 18-year-old commented still scared.

A man shoots up a Subway restaurant

Taco Bell customer retaliates with bullets for some chicken chalupas
Photo: Twitter

Authorities later identified the shooter as 23-year-old Hamid Majed Al-Ramadan. The man was so upset that a nearby Taco Bell didn’t have chicken chalupas that he ended up taking his anger out on a Subway restaurant, where he fired multiple shots, reported Cleveland19.

Cunningham said that Al-Ramadan drew his gun and fired one shot outside the store and one inside the store. One of the bullets hit her 17-year-old friend, who was visiting her at work, in the leg. The shots also broke the front glass of the restaurant.

“I thought he was going to shoot me”

Photo: Twitter

“I have never been so scared in my life,” said the worker in an interview with WNDU. “I thought I was going to get shot, but it didn’t hit me; it hit my friend.” At the time they did not reveal if there were other workers or more customers inside the store.

Cunningham found out why the man was so angry after she went to a nearby Taco Bell and asked the employees if Al-Ramadan had been there. “I went to the [Taco Bell] store after work. They said, ‘Yeah, he was threatening to shoot us,’” she recounted.

Al-Ramadan was released

Photo: Twitter

The young Subway employee is now terrified and Al-Ramadan was released on bail this Monday. “What if he comes looking for the people who originally put him under the bus? We went in for questioning,” Cunningham said. “What if he sees us on the street? God only knows what he will do.”

According to Fox 8, the 23-year-old is prohibited from any contact with the Taco Bell or Subway locations involved in the incident and must wear an ankle monitor. He, is also not allowed to have weapons in his home and, in order to be released, he had to undergo a mental evaluation and drug test.

Crime
Today
