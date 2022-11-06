Taco Bell customer shoots up a Subway over chicken chalupas

Man discovers his favorite food is no longer on the menu at Taco Bell.

He goes across the street and shoots up a Subway over chicken chalupas.

He said he ‘hated’ living in Ohio.

An employee of a Subway restaurant in Ohio said that a customer started shooting inside the store. Apparently, the man was upset that a dish he tried to order at the Taco Bell across the street was no longer on the menu.

Taylor Cunningham, a Subway worker, said that the customer was very angry about the chicken chalupas that they used to sell at Taco Bell. “They took them off the menu,” added the employee, who immediately noticed that something was wrong with the man when he entered the store on October 16.

“He was just kind of saying that he hated Ohio and he hated living here. He said he hated us and we shouldn’t even have our jobs because we don’t do anything anyway and he was just mad over no reason,“ the 18-year-old commented still scared.