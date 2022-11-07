Alexander Barrios Ordóñez kidnapped his one-year-old daughter.

He stabbed her to death after a police chase.

He then killed himself.

Alexander Barrios Ordóñez kidnapped his one-year-old daughter Leylani Ordóñez. After a police chase, he stabbed her to death before killing himself. The Rosenberg Police Department (RPD), in Texas, revealed details of the brutal tragedy that has shocked the community in the greater Houston area.

Twenty-four-year-old Alexander Barrios Ordóñez’s terrible crime attracted the attention of all Texans through their cell phones because on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 8:30 pm, the RPD issued an Amber Alert about his daughter’s kidnapping.

Alexander Barrios Ordóñez stabbed his little daughter to death

Soon the face of Alexander Barrios Ordóñez was known to anyone with a cell phone. According to the authorities, the kidnapping of little Leylani Ordóñez occurred at a home in Rosenberg, Texas, southwest of the metropolitan area in the Fort Bend County.

Authorities did not reveal why Alexander Barrios Ordóñez did not have custody of his little daughter, Leylani Ordóñez. However, at 6:10 in the afternoon, he took her by force from a home at 800 Brooks Avenue, in Rosenberg, where she was in the care of her nanny.