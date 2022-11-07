Alexander Barrios Ordóñez stabs his 1-year-old daughter then kills himself (PHOTOS)
Alexander Barrios Ordóñez kidnapped his one-year-old daughter Leylani Ordóñez. After a police chase, he stabbed her to death before killing himself. The Rosenberg Police Department (RPD), in Texas, revealed details of the brutal tragedy that has shocked the community in the greater Houston area.
Twenty-four-year-old Alexander Barrios Ordóñez’s terrible crime attracted the attention of all Texans through their cell phones because on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 8:30 pm, the RPD issued an Amber Alert about his daughter’s kidnapping.
Alexander Barrios Ordóñez stabbed his little daughter to death
Soon the face of Alexander Barrios Ordóñez was known to anyone with a cell phone. According to the authorities, the kidnapping of little Leylani Ordóñez occurred at a home in Rosenberg, Texas, southwest of the metropolitan area in the Fort Bend County.
Authorities did not reveal why Alexander Barrios Ordóñez did not have custody of his little daughter, Leylani Ordóñez. However, at 6:10 in the afternoon, he took her by force from a home at 800 Brooks Avenue, in Rosenberg, where she was in the care of her nanny.
Alexander Barrios Ordóñez also badly injured his former employer
RPD officers went to the nanny’s house after she called 911 to report the kidnapping. The officers discovered that the man was in a Ford F-450 tow truck which did not belong to him.
Tracking the F-450 Ford tow truck led the officers to a business, where they found the owner had been stabbed. The man testified that a former employee of his named Alexander Barrios Ordóñez had just stolen the tow truck.
A police car chases the tow truck at full speed
Several law enforcement agencies in Texas joined the RPD to search for the young Alexander Barrios Ordóñez and his daughter Leylani Ordóñez. The attack on the owner of the tow truck alerted the authorities to the serious danger the little girl faced. The injured man was taken to a hospital.
At 2:00 am on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, an RPD officer noticed a Ford F-150 tow truck speeding down University Boulevard and Highway 6th, very close to an HEB store. The officer began to chase the tow truck.
Ordóñez stabbed himself in front of the police
Other officers from various departments joined the RPD officer to try to stop the F-450 tow truck, in which Barrios Ordóñez was escaping with little Leylani Ordóñez. The pursuit lasted almost an hour, until he was finally stopped with spike strips.
On a dark street in Rosenberg, Alexander Barrios Ordóñez got out of the tow truck and stabbed himself in front of the police officers. In the car, the officers found the badly wounded little girl. Leylani Ordóñez was taken to a hospital, but the doctors could not save her life from her.