Chronicle: Baby shot in his stroller while playing with a cell phone

That bullet hit an infant A couple of minutes after the gunfire, screams were heard. It was one of the mothers who was enjoying the party. She had just discovered that her little one, barely 18 months old, sitting in his stroller playing with a cell phone, was unconscious and bleeding. That’s when they realized he’d been accidentally shot. Everyone in the house knew it was an accident, so they tried to cover it up to protect the woman who did it. They took the boy to a nearby hospital instead of calling an ambulance.

“His cell phone exploded” After being admitted to the emergency room, the boy’s parents told medical staff that the phone the boy was playing with had exploded into his chest. The doctors, who are no fools, knew they were lying, so they called the local authorities to investigate further. Upon arrival, the police questioned the parents and warned them to be honest, since the doctors had already determined that the child was probably shot. When confronted, they had no choice but to confess. Although they weren’t totally lying as, before hitting the child, the stray bullet hit the phone, breaking it apart.

The person responsible for the shooting fled The authorities then went to the home to conduct more interviews and speak with Eloisa, who conveniently had already left. After determining that she had been playing with a gun, they issued an arrest warrant and a few hours later they located her and placed her under arrest. She was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the Bexar County jail, where she was released on $75,000 bond. On December 14, she will have his first court appearance. Of course, the judge in charge of her case made it clear to her that she needs to stay away from guns at all costs. God grant that the little victim survives. Thanks for reading my story today in MundoNOW. Until next time. Baby was playing with a cell phone in his stroller when he was shot