Inicio » English » Chronicle: Baby shot in his stroller while playing with a cell phone

Chronicle: Baby shot in his stroller while playing with a cell phone

By 
  • A baby was shot in his stroller.
  • The little victim was at a Halloween party with his parents.
  • He almost died because an irresponsible woman was playing with a gun.

CHRONICLE: Guns are extremely dangerous and everyone already knows that. So I wonder how is it that someone decides to play with a gun at a party where children are present?

That is exactly what happened on Monday night at one of the many Halloween parties held in the US. It turns out that a group of people were gathering in a house in San Antonio, Texas for a costume party.

Eloisa Fraga made a very bad decision

Chronicle Baby cell shot
Bexar County Sheriff’s Office

As there is never a lack of party poopers at any given celebration, this time it was 33-year-old Eloisa Fraga’s turn. She showed up with a weapon, knowing that the party was all trusted people — family members and close friends. Then she took the gun out and began playing with it.

There were more than twenty people in the home, including several children, when suddenly, a shot rang out. Most of those present believed that it was a balloon that had burst, but people close to Eloisa knew what really happened….

That bullet hit an infant

Chronicle Baby cell shot
Chronicle: Baby was playing with a cell phone in his stroller when he was shot. Photo: Getty Images

A couple of minutes after the gunfire, screams were heard. It was one of the mothers who was enjoying the party. She had just discovered that her little one, barely 18 months old, sitting in his stroller playing with a cell phone, was unconscious and bleeding.

That’s when they realized he’d been accidentally shot. Everyone in the house knew it was an accident, so they tried to cover it up to protect the woman who did it. They took the boy to a nearby hospital instead of calling an ambulance.

“His cell phone exploded”

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

After being admitted to the emergency room, the boy’s parents told medical staff that the phone the boy was playing with had exploded into his chest. The doctors, who are no fools, knew they were lying, so they called the local authorities to investigate further.

Upon arrival, the police questioned the parents and warned them to be honest, since the doctors had already determined that the child was probably shot. When confronted, they had no choice but to confess. Although they weren’t totally lying as, before hitting the child, the stray bullet hit the phone, breaking it apart.

The person responsible for the shooting fled

File/WorldNow

The authorities then went to the home to conduct more interviews and speak with Eloisa, who conveniently had already left. After determining that she had been playing with a gun, they issued an arrest warrant and a few hours later they located her and placed her under arrest. She was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the Bexar County jail, where she was released on $75,000 bond.

On December 14, she will have his first court appearance. Of course, the judge in charge of her case made it clear to her that she needs to stay away from guns at all costs. God grant that the little victim survives. Thanks for reading my story today in MundoNOW. Until next time. Baby was playing with a cell phone in his stroller when he was shot

Crime
Today
