Ohio man admits to sending a bomb to his romantic rival

An Ohio man sent a bomb to the boyfriend of the woman he liked.

He devised the plan to get rid of his rival.

Now he could spend up to 20 years in prison. BEWARE OF STRANGE PACKAGES! An Ohio man sent a bomb to the boyfriend of the woman he liked and ended up sending him to the hospital with serious injuries. Although the suspect thought that he had managed to get his rival out of the way, he will now have to pay by spending years in prison. The Maryland District Attorney’s Office reported that Clayton Alexander McCoy, a 32-year-old Ohio man, had pleaded guilty to “making a bomb and driving it into Carroll County, Maryland, intending to kill his romantic rival.” Ohio man sends a bomb to his romantic rival The man confessed that he built a pipe bomb in his home in Ohio and then took it to the home of the boyfriend of a woman he was interested in. “McCoy built an explosive bomb in his home in Ohio, then drove the bomb to Victim 1’s home in Carroll County, Maryland, intending to kill the victim,” says his guilty plea. Prosecutors reported that McCoy took action after being rejected by a woman. “McCoy knew the victim and a woman, who was Victim 1’s girlfriend, for a number of years through a live action role-playing battle game/social club. In October 2020 McCoy expressed romantic feelings for the woman, who informed McCoy that she was in a relationship with Victim 1 and did not share McCoy’s romantic feelings.”

A gift-wrapped bomb Apparently, the man could accept the rejection and began to plan how to get the rival out of his way. “McCoy devised a plan to build and deliver a bomb to Victim 1’s house with the intent to kill Victim 1 in order to remove him as a romantic rival. McCoy researched the materials and plans for making the victim operated pipe bomb,“ explained the authorities. To prevent the police from finding him, McCoy bought the materials in different stores and paid in cash. “McCoy placed the homemade bomb into a white gift box, tied a red ribbon around the box, and armed the firing mechanism so that the bomb would explode when the gift box was opened,” added prosecutors ins a press release.

Explosion inside his house “On October 30, 2020, McCoy placed the homemade bomb in the back of a pickup truck and drove approximately seven hours from Ohio to Victim 1’s residence.” The man left the explosive package on the front porch of the house before 8:30 am and the victim’s grandfather, brought the package inside the house. “At approximately 5:30 p.m., Victim 1 returned home and saw the cardboard box that was addressed to him. He opened the cardboard box and observed a smaller white box with a red ribbon inside. The victim texted his girlfriend to ask her if she had sent him a present, then took both boxes into his bedroom to open his “gift” in private. As the victim opened the gift box, the bomb detonated,“ the authorities said.

Clayton Alexander McCoy will pay dearly for his jealousy The victim was hit head-on by the explosive and "sustained injuries to his chest, legs and front of his body." He was hospitalized for two weeks and the house where he lived with his grandparents was severely damaged. After "multiple surgeries to remove the shrapnel from his body and another surgery on his hand," the man was discharged from the hospital on November 17, 2020. Meanwhile, the police followed the clues and reached McCoy, who at first denied any connection with the attack. However, after officers showed him the evidence, he had no choice but to admit his guilt. Now, he could be sentenced to up to 20 years in federal prison.