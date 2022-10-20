Putin declares martial law in annexed Ukraine regions
President Putin declared martial law in the four regions of Ukraine that Moscow annexed. The order will go into effect on October 20, 2022.
- The Russian president granted additional emergency powers to the heads of all Russian regions.
Russian President Vladimir Putin declared martial law on Wednesday in the four Ukrainian regions that Moscow illegally annexed and gave additional emergency powers to the heads of all Russian regions, reported The Associated Press.
Putin did not immediately explain the steps that would be taken under martial law, but said his order will take force on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. His decree gives law enforcement three days to come up with specific proposals and orders the creation of territorial defense forces in the four annexed regions.
Putin declares martial law
The upper house of the Russian parliament quickly backed Putin’s decision to impose a martial regime in the annexed regions of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhia. The approved legislation indicates that the declaration may imply restrictions on travel and public gatherings, stricter censorship and broader authority for law enforcement.
“We are working to solve very difficult large-scale tasks to ensure Russia’s security and safe future, Putin said in televised remarks at the start of a Security Council meeting.
Putin takes desperate action
“Those who are on the front lines or training at shooting ranges and training centers should feel our support and know that they have our great, great country and people united behind them,” he added.
On Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that two men opened fire on soldiers at a military firing range near Ukraine, killing 11 and wounding 15. The ministry said two men from an unidentified former Soviet republic fired on soldiers volunteers during practices before being killed by return fire.
Putin’s actions could spread
In addition to targeting the annexed regions, Putin’s sweeping decree could open the door to restrictions across western Russia, including Moscow, St. Petersburg and other major cities.
Putin also did not provide details of the additional powers to be given to the heads of Russian regions under his decree. In a hint that this declaration could mean broad restrictions for people living in Russia, his decree states that the kinds of measures provided for by martial law could be introduced in Russia.
Are Russia’s borders closed?
The Russian leader also ordered the establishment of a Coordination Committee to increase interaction between various government agencies to deal with the fighting in Ukraine which he continued to call a “special military operation.”
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin’s order does not provide for the closure of Russia’s borders, state news agency RIA-Novosti reported. Filed Under: Martial Law in Russia