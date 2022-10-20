Putin declares martial law in annexed Ukraine regions

President Putin declared martial law in the four regions of Ukraine that Moscow annexed.

The Russian president granted additional emergency powers to the heads of all Russian regions.

The order will go into effect on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared martial law on Wednesday in the four Ukrainian regions that Moscow illegally annexed and gave additional emergency powers to the heads of all Russian regions, reported The Associated Press.

Putin did not immediately explain the steps that would be taken under martial law, but said his order will take force on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. His decree gives law enforcement three days to come up with specific proposals and orders the creation of territorial defense forces in the four annexed regions.

Putin declares martial law

The upper house of the Russian parliament quickly backed Putin’s decision to impose a martial regime in the annexed regions of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhia. The approved legislation indicates that the declaration may imply restrictions on travel and public gatherings, stricter censorship and broader authority for law enforcement.

“We are working to solve very difficult large-scale tasks to ensure Russia’s security and safe future, Putin said in televised remarks at the start of a Security Council meeting.