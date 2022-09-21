Víctor Manuel Vucetich, coach of Rayados del Monterrey, is hospitalized

Could it be serious?

Coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich is taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

The renowned manager has led his team, Rayados del Monterrey, to second place in the general table of Liga MX. It seems that the demands of his club began to take their toll on the coach of Rayados del Monterrey, 67-year-old Víctor Manuel Vucetich, also known as El Rey Midas for the impressive number of titles he’s won. He was taken to the hospital in an ambulance, according to TUDN. According to journalist Diego Armando Medina, the coach was seen looking calm, sitting up and even smiling in the ambulance. The reason for his trip to the hospital? His blood pressure dropped so, per protocol, he had to be checked out. People immediately expressed their support on social media. People wish Víctor Manuel Vucetich a speedy recovery It didn’t take long for admirers of Víctor Manuel Vucetich, who is also affectionately called ‘Vuce’, to wish him a speedy recovery. However, it seems that the worst is over for the coach, who was in El Barrial when this unfortunate incident happened. “Speedy recovery, blessings.” “Get well soon.” “Come on, teacher.” “Strength, my Vuce.” Born on June 25, 1955 in Tampico, Tamaulipas in Mexico, Víctor Manuel Vucetich Rojas began his professional career with Atlante. It should be noted that he first tried to play with the Águilas del América. Also, he played with Oaxtepec. He only scored one goal in his entire career, which came to an end at the age of 28 after he underwent surgery for appendicitis.

Some blame Monterrey for what happened to Víctor Manuel Vucetich Récord México commented on social media that Víctor Manuel Vucetich had been taken by ambulance to the hospital after suffering heart problems, although several users immediately denied this information and it was confirmed that it was due to a drop in blood pressure. Some people ‘blamed’ Rayados del Monterrey for this incident. “There is no doubt that the ‘Montegay’ ends careers.” “So much anger because of Funes Morí and Tata who told him ‘I don’t want him to play in Monterrey, only in the national team so he can recover.’” “Small team.” “Because of so much anger.” (Filed as: Víctor Manuel Vucetich, coach of Rayados del Monterrey, is transferred at the last minute to the hospital)

Víctor Manuel Vucetich’s medical report Rayados del Monterrey, a team that is in second place in the general table of Liga MX with only one day left in the tournament, shared the coach’s medical report on Instagram. It says the following: “The Monterrey Rayados Soccer Club states that our technical director, Víctor Manuel Vucetich, experienced a drop in blood pressure during the Rayado Training this Monday in El Barrial.” “The Club’s medical team stabilized the technical director and, as a precaution, Vucetich was transferred to a hospital to be evaluated by his family doctor. As soon as he is checked out and his medical evaluation is complete, an updated medical report will be issued.” Los Tuzos del Pachuca, the squad that La Pandilla will face next week, was one of the first teams to react to this news.

Víctor Manuel Vucetich and his successful career as a coach Unlike his unimpressive career as a player, Víctor Manuel Vucetich (accompanied by his daughter Diana, in the above image) has won practically everything as coach, debuting with Potros Neza (Atlante affiliate) at the end of the eighties. He has won titles with León, Tecos de la UAG, Tigres, Pachuca, Cruz Azul, Monterrey and Querétaro. And with all these records, many would have thought that, when he was hired as coach for the Mexican Soccer Team, something similar would happen, but it didn’t. Until now, Vuce has only directed two matches, resulting in one win and one draw, in 2013, months before the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, so it doesn’t seem unreasonable that he will occupy this position later on, as long as his health allows it.