Spanish comedian José ‘El Niño’ Nogueras dies of COVID

A beloved Spanish comedian has passed away.

José ‘El Niño’ Nogueras died after contracting COVID.

Fans and colleagues mourn his death.

José ‘El Niño’ Nogueras dies. Beloved Spanish comedian El Niño Nogueras has passed away after contracting COVID-19. His colleagues and fans wasted no time saying goodbye to him.

The popular comedian had other health issues which contributed to his death. José ‘El Niño’ Nogueras died in the town where he had been residing for the last few years.

José ‘El Niño’ Nogueras dies

Heraldo reported El Niño’s death on Sunday, April 30. He was hospitalized with another illness and that is where he is believed to have contracted COVID. According to Heraldo, he was in the hospital for a lung ailment.

Nogueras died in the Spanish community of Extremadura, where he was living. During his career he was part of various comedy groups in Zaragoza, including Monólogos para la Beneficencia and Los Teloneros.