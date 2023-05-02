Spanish comedian José ‘El Niño’ Nogueras dies of COVID
A beloved Spanish comedian has passed away. José 'El Niño' Nogueras died after contracting COVID.Fans and colleagues mourn his death.
The popular comedian had other health issues which contributed to his death. José ‘El Niño’ Nogueras died in the town where he had been residing for the last few years.
Heraldo reported El Niño’s death on Sunday, April 30. He was hospitalized with another illness and that is where he is believed to have contracted COVID. According to Heraldo, he was in the hospital for a lung ailment.
Nogueras died in the Spanish community of Extremadura, where he was living. During his career he was part of various comedy groups in Zaragoza, including Monólogos para la Beneficencia and Los Teloneros.
The comedian’s family is devastated
José Nogueras’ sister shared the sad news accompanied by a message conveying the family’s pain. “My older brother dies, leaving a daughter, parents and brothers devastated. Thank you all very much for the support and love that he is receiving on social networks. We love you child, you will always be with us.
Condolences immediately poured in: “Much strenght! There are no words that can help right now. A hug.” “I am very sorry from the bottom of my heart, a very strong hug.” “A lot of strength. A big hug.” “I just found out the news and I can’t get over my astonishment.”