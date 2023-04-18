Comedian Mauro Muñiz de Urquiza dies suddenly.

He was one of the most popular comedians in Spain.

Mauro Muñiz’s colleague confirmed the tragic news.

Once again show business is dressed in mourning after the sudden death of a popular Spanish comedian. Mauro Muñiz de Urquiza was one of the most successful comedians in Europe and was known for theater and television performances.

Fans were shocked by the news of his passing. Mauro participated in Paramount Comedy, which catapulted him to stardom. Find out all the details.

Comedian Mauro Muñiz dies

He appeared in shows with Paramount Comedy that brought him great fame in Spain. He was in many shows including La Que se Avecina, Sin Tetas No Hay Paraíso, Hospital Central, Aída and Los hombres de Paco.

Not only did he make stellar appearances on television, but he was also known for the theater. Mauro was also part of the musical group La Cabra Mecánica and appeared in various films. According to La Vanguardia, he was a multi-faceted performer.