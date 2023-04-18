Beloved comedian Judi Tenuta dies.

Judi Tenuta dies. Fans knew the stand-up comedian as The Aphrodite of the Accordion. She was a victim of ovarian cancer and passed away at 72, her manager, Roger Ball told the New York Post.

Judy Tenuta was a daring comedian who unabashedly proclaimed herself the “Love Goddess” and toured with George Carlin as she built her career in the golden age of 1980s comedy. Tenuta died Thursday afternoon at her home in Los Angeles, surrounded by her family, publicist Roger Neal told The Associated Press. She died of ovarian cancer.

“She was a very funny, amazing performer,” Neal said, and it was always a “happy time to be around her.” Tenuta claimed her birth date was Nov. 7, 1965, but she was born in 1949, Neal said. “She was old school, so she would never tell her real age, but now that she’s gone, we can tell her real age,” he added.

Her heart-shaped face, topped by a bouffant hairdo adorned with a flower conveyed an impression of sweet innocence that was quickly shattered by her strong, deep voice and acid humor, including swearing. The accordion that she made part of her act was “an instrument of love and submission”, as she affectionately called it.