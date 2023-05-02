Jacky Bracamontes speaks exclusively to MundoNow.

She will host the first Latin Women in Music gala.

She talks about this incredible honor. Jacky Bracamontes is hosting the Latin Women in Music gala. Billboard and Telemundo announced the hosts and honorees for the first Latin Women in Music gala, which will be held at the Watsco Center in Miami, Florida on Saturday, May 6, 2023 and will air on Sunday, May 7 at 9pm /8 Center on Telemundo and Universo. The two-hour music special will celebrate Latina artists, executives and creatives who are proactively working for positive change, inclusion and gender parity in the music industry. The show will also be broadcast simultaneously on the Telemundo app and on Peacock. Jacky Bracamontes, tell us about hosting the Latin Women in Music gala The inaugural edition of Billboard’s Latin Women in Music will be hosted by Latin music icon and Queen of Reggaeton, Ivy Queen, along with Mexican actress and television host Jacqueline Bracamontes, who spoke exclusively to MundoNOW about this new challenge. “I am very happy, grateful, excited that this special night is here to celebrate, applaud, cuddle so many talented Latin women in music and above all the honor of hosting alongside the great Ivy Queen.”

You’re going to be paying tribute to some great ones, tell me about them Latin music superstars Ana Gabriel, Emilia, Evaluna, Goyo, Natti Natasha and Thalía will be honored in a special way at a ceremony at the Watsco Center in Miami. The show will also be broadcast simultaneously on the Telemundo app and on Peacock. “I really want to listen to them, to see them sing, to see them perform on that very special stage planned only for them to shine. So imagine, they are women that I greatly admire. Ana Gabriel, a lifetime, an impeccable career that has turned her into a living legend, my dear Thalía, it’s been a long time since I’ve had the chance to greet her, I hope I get to greet her, who also has an admirable, blameless career, an impressive career, So there’s a lot to celebrate.”

Is it difficult to stand out as a woman in a world dominated by men? The two-hour music special will celebrate Latina artists, executives and creatives who are proactively working for positive change, inclusion and gender parity in the music industry. The event will represent Latino culture with great performances, shocking historical moments and surprises not to be missed. “No, I think there is a place for everyone and more in this acting career, there is a place for everything in hosting. I have never felt displaced by a man, but rather complemented. When I have to host and they put a man next to me it’s like he looks pretty and we have different ways of thinking and we contribute different things. So, rather to the contrary, I have felt supported by all my colleagues.”

How do you deal with criticism? “Of course, the truth is that it’s not like I start reading and stop to think, ‘They said something ugly about me.’ Imagine if I stopped every time someone says something ugly to me. But yes, I am very grateful and I love reading the comments on both Facebook and Twitter, as well as on Instagram, I really feel lucky because 98.8% are good things. And I’m grateful, I celebrate and I always attract the good vibes and the good things.” “And what about social media, the truth is that I’m grateful for being influential, but it’s also a great responsibility, what they say, what you show. I have a very busy life, especially being the mother of five girls. But suddenly I look for spaces to generate content and do interesting things for the public that follows me. You have to stay active and give it the importance it deserves, but your life shouldn’t be governed by what someone says or not about you on social media.”