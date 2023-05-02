What will happen to Julián Figueroa’s share of Joan Sebastian’s estate?
What will happen to Julián Figueroa’s estate? Seven years ago, the so-called ‘El Rey del Jaripeo’ or ‘El Poeta del Pueblo’ died, leaving a great legacy in Mexican music. Joan Sebastian is remembered with love by many and he’s being remembered again after the death of his son, Julián Figueroa.
On April 9, Julián Figueroa, son of Joan Sebastian and actress Maribel Guardia, died. The young singer and actor was found unresponsive inside his house by his wife Imelda Tuñón. Now people are wondering what will happen to his estate.
Julián Figueroa’s death is still making an impact
Three weeks after the tragic death of Julián Figueroa, a spokesman for his father’s estate explains what will happen to his inheritance. There has been controversy since Joan Sebastian’s death because he did not leave a will.
Julián Figueroa was entitled to a percentage of Joan Sebastian’s inheritance and after his death, doubts have arisen about who will be entitled to it. It was discussed on Image TV’s De Primera Mano.
On the program it was revealed that after seven years an executor will be appointed so that Joan Sebastian’s assets can be distributed. Cipriano Sotelo, spokesman for Joan Sebastian’s estate, told De Primera Mano what will happen next.
“The judge handling Joan Sebastian’s case has ordered the suspension of the proceedings until Julián’s is settled and his heirs are determined,”Cipriano Sotelo said.
“We are going to wait for a judge to decide who would be Julián’s possible heirs”
“We will be present and pending that Julián’s rights are respected in all their accuracy and magnitude so that a judge determines who will be his heir,” the spokesman added. “Legally, when you make a will, you decide who you leave your assets to, I don’t know if in this case he made his will, I don’t know, we are going to wait to determine the process.”
“We are going to wait for a judge to decide who would be Julián’s possible heirs and as a consequence we will admit them in the succession of Joan Sebastian’s estate,” spokesman Sotelo said. Julián’s estate does not have an executor.