What will happen to Julián Figueroa’s share of Joan Sebastian’s estate?

Did Julián Figueroa get an inheritance from Joan Sebastian?

What will happen to Maribel Guardia’s son’s assets?

It is reported that Figueroa did not leave a will.

What will happen to Julián Figueroa’s estate? Seven years ago, the so-called ‘El Rey del Jaripeo’ or ‘El Poeta del Pueblo’ died, leaving a great legacy in Mexican music. Joan Sebastian is remembered with love by many and he’s being remembered again after the death of his son, Julián Figueroa.

On April 9, Julián Figueroa, son of Joan Sebastian and actress Maribel Guardia, died. The young singer and actor was found unresponsive inside his house by his wife Imelda Tuñón. Now people are wondering what will happen to his estate.

Julián Figueroa’s death is still making an impact

Three weeks after the tragic death of Julián Figueroa, a spokesman for his father’s estate explains what will happen to his inheritance. There has been controversy since Joan Sebastian’s death because he did not leave a will.

Julián Figueroa was entitled to a percentage of Joan Sebastian’s inheritance and after his death, doubts have arisen about who will be entitled to it. It was discussed on Image TV’s De Primera Mano.