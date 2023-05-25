Soccer player Gabriel Gallani drowns in an Amsterdam canal

Gabriel Gallani inexplicably drowns in an Amsterdam canal.

The Italian soccer player was vacationing with friends.

He was only 24 years old. Once again, the world of soccer is in mourning, after a deadly stampede at a soccer match in El Salvador, now Gabriel Gallani has died tragically. He drowned in a canal in Amsterdam. Gallani, 24, was vacationing with friends. His death occurred between the night of Friday, May 19, and the early morning of Saturday, May 20. Gabriel Gallani drowns in a canal According to preliminary information, the lifeless body of the young man, originally from Neviano degli Arduini, Parma, was found late Friday night or early Saturday morning in a canal near Piazza Dam, in the center of Amsterdam. Gabriel Gallani was on vacation with a group of friends. According to reports, the footballer’s friends had noticed that he was no longer with them during a walk in the Dutch capital. They called police as soon as they realized he was missing.

Help came too late Divers found Gallani and he was taken to the hospital by helicopter in critical condition. Unfortunately, he died hours later, according to Marca. Police have launched an investigation into Gallani’s death, and how he could have fallen into the water. Since he was with friends, the possibility that alcohol could be a reason has not been ruled out. They also want to rule whether he was pushed.

Police are looking for witnesses Investigators are now looking for witnesses who could provide more information about how Gabriel ended up in the water. The 24-year-old died a few hours after being taken to the hospital. Gabriele Gallani was captain of the Traversetolo team in the Promozione soccer championship in Parma. On May 21, he would have played a decisive match with his team at the home of Il Cervo, which will now be postponed.

Saying goodbye The Facebook page of the ASD Piccardo Traversetolo club has posted: «It is difficult to find the words for what happened, maybe the correct ones are hello and thank you but we don’t know. You arrived when you were a child and you became our pillar, the only thing we have.» «All we can do at this moment is to keep your memory alive within us. Nothing more needs to be said for now. Goodbye Gabriel.» According to Press Italy 24, Gabriel was nicknamed «El Gallo» by his peers.