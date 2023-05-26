Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Onyshchenko dies.

He was killed in combat defending his home country.

People say goodbye to him online.

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Onyshchenko dies in combat. On Wednesday people said goodbye to the athlete. The Ukrainian Boxing Federation shared a brief statement on Facebook.

Oleksandr Onyshchenko joins those killed the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. The athlete won various titles and he enlisted in the army as a volunteer to support his country.

The Ukrainian Boxing Federation issued a statement about the tragic news. «Alexander died near Bakhmut, defending the Motherland from the Russian enemy. Today, the hero will be escorted to his last journey.» they posted on Wednesday, May 24.

The Federation mourned the death of another athlete in the armed confrontation between Ukraine and Russia. They also offered their condolences to the boxer’s loved ones. «Ukrainian Boxing Federation expresses its sincere condolences to Oleksandr’s family.»