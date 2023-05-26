Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Onyshchenko dies in combat
Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Onyshchenko dies. He was killed in combat defending his home country. People say goodbye to him online.
- Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Onyshchenko dies.
- He was killed in combat defending his home country.
- People say goodbye to him online.
Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Onyshchenko dies in combat. On Wednesday people said goodbye to the athlete. The Ukrainian Boxing Federation shared a brief statement on Facebook.
Oleksandr Onyshchenko joins those killed the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. The athlete won various titles and he enlisted in the army as a volunteer to support his country.
Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Onyshchenko dies
The Ukrainian Boxing Federation issued a statement about the tragic news. «Alexander died near Bakhmut, defending the Motherland from the Russian enemy. Today, the hero will be escorted to his last journey.» they posted on Wednesday, May 24.
The Federation mourned the death of another athlete in the armed confrontation between Ukraine and Russia. They also offered their condolences to the boxer’s loved ones. «Ukrainian Boxing Federation expresses its sincere condolences to Oleksandr’s family.»
Oleksandr was a boxing champion
The Ukrainian Boxing Federation also remembered the boxer’s triumphs. «Oleksandr Onyshchenko – master of sports of Ukraine in boxing, champion of Ukraine among young men and juniors, winner of the «Carpathian Cup», «Kuzhelny Cup», «Arsyonov Cup», member of the national boxing team of Ukraine,» the statement said.
The Ukrainian Boxing Federation concluded: «Eternal memory to all those who gave their lives for the freedom and independence of our country.»
People say goodbye to Oleksandr Onyshchenko
«Bright and eternal memory to the hero!» «May he rest in peace.» «Glory and eternal memory to the heroes!» «Eternal memory to the hero! Heroes don’t die! My condolences to the family.»
«Eternal peace!» «Condolences to the family and friends!» «In the kingdom of heaven, eternal memory.»