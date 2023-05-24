Missing football player Jaden Hullaby confirmed dead at 21
Former University of New Mexico football player Jaden Hullaby was reported missing on Sunday. His brother confirmed his death on social media Monday.
Former University of New Mexico football player Jaden Hullaby dies after being reported missing. His family had announced the 21-year-old’s disappearance over the weekend and later confirmed his tragic death.
On Sunday, May 21, the Hullaby’s family reported he was missing on social media. They said they hadn’t been able to contact him for several days and couldn’t track any of his devices.
On Sunday, Jaden Hullaby’s uncle shared a series of photos on Twitter accompanied by a message asking for help finding his nephew. He stated that the family had not heard from him since Thursday.
«Y’all we need prayers our way. I need y’all help. This is my nephew. And he has been missing. They live in Dallas and Arlington, Texas area. My brother hasn’t heard from him since Thursday and the lil brother hasn’t heard from him either,» Jaden’s uncle tweeted.
Jaden Hullaby confirmed dead
Jaden’s brother Lando confirmed his death on social media. On Monday morning he tweeted several photos of Jaden accompanied by a statement confirming his older brother’s death.
«Forever living through you big brudda I love you so much and I got you and the family forever I swear get your rest King LLJAY.»
Hullaby was last seen in Dallas
Little is known about what happened to the former football player. The cause of his death has not been revealed and very little information was released by his family.
The former linebacker from the University of Texas and New Mexico, stopped contacting his family on Thursday. “We cannot track any of his devices. His last known location and time was in Dallas, West Bound I-30 at 6:23 pm That’s not like him at all! He always answers calls,» his uncle posted on Twitter.
Saying goodbye
After his family confirmed his death on social media, condolences poured in. People left farewell messages on Lando Hullaby’s post.
«Sending love your way Landon.» «Our deepest condolences. This is such a tragic loss. Praying for your strength.» «I am very sorry for the loss of your family. Prayers for strength and comfort.» «I’m really sorry, Landon. The entire Red Raider Nation sends their love to you and your family.» «Sorry for your loss Landon. Red Raider Nation certainly has your family in our thoughts and prayers.»