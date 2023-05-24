Missing football player Jaden Hullaby confirmed dead at 21

Former University of New Mexico football player Jaden Hullaby was reported missing on Sunday

Hullaby’s family said he wasn’t answering his phone.

His brother confirmed his death on social media Monday.

On Sunday, May 21, the Hullaby’s family reported he was missing on social media. They said they hadn’t been able to contact him for several days and couldn’t track any of his devices.

On Sunday, Jaden Hullaby’s uncle shared a series of photos on Twitter accompanied by a message asking for help finding his nephew. He stated that the family had not heard from him since Thursday.

«Y’all we need prayers our way. I need y’all help. This is my nephew. And he has been missing. They live in Dallas and Arlington, Texas area. My brother hasn’t heard from him since Thursday and the lil brother hasn’t heard from him either,» Jaden’s uncle tweeted.