Diana Gago dies at the age of 38 after battling illness.

Fans say goodbye on social media.

She appeared in Memorables Décadas: The Musical. The musical theater world is dressed in mourning with the recent death of a singer who appeared in Memorables Décadas: El Musical. Diana Gago died at only 38 years old after battling an illness. The news was confirmed by the director of Memorables Décadas, who shared a Facebook post saying Diana was finally at peace after fighting a rather notable deterioration in health as the result of a terrible disease. Singer Diana Gago dies Memorables Décadas Director Enrique Martínez shared a heartbreaking message saying the following: “Today I don’t know how to say goodbye to an angel.” “With courage she faced her terrible disease and covering her head with different garments, she gave us a lesson in what pride is, going on stage despite her pain and fatigue, giving the best of her art on each of the stages we stepped on,” he said, according to El Mundo.

Diana was considered ‘La Diva’ Martínez added that Diana Gago was an incomparable artist and that she had great talent for music and theater. “She was a great singer, probably one of the best voices I’ve ever heard, and she was from Zamora, and she was very proud of it, and I have the enormous satisfaction of having told her on numerous occasions in life how great she was,” he posted on Facebook. Martínez recalled that Diana was considered “La Diva” due to her bearing, talent and charisma, and expresses his pain at her loss. “Today her family, her friends and her colleagues mourn her absence, and we have no comfort, and I also know that she will continue to be the star.”

Farewell! “Diana, wherever you are, all your companions in this adventure called Memorables Décadas: El Musical, we tell you: “Hasta Siempre!” and we are proud to have shared a part of your life with you,” said Enrique, devastated. “In our meetings, in our thoughts and in each of our talks, because Diana was a Diva as we often jokingly called her,” he concluded.

Fans offer their condolences In the comments, various colleagues, fans and friends have been expressing their grief over the said news. It should be noted that the Diana Gago’s illness and cause of death have not been confirmed. “Fly High Diana. Wherever you go, you will make the heavens and the Angels happy with your voice, who will teach you your new flight. Here, you leave us a long waiting period. A too long silence that covers more score than it should. I hadn’t played yet.” “I did not expect Diana’s departure… I am so sorry and how unfair is the path that destiny draws.” “I join the pain of the family, co-workers and all of us who have enjoyed your voice. Its a big lost. DEP,” people commented on Facebook.