Popular TikToker Harrison Gilks has died.

He shared his cancer journey with his followers.

The 18-year-old documented how he fulfilled items on his bucket list.

TikToker Harrison Gilks ​​dies after losing battle with cancer. The 18-year-old achieved popularity on the viral video platform after sharing his cancer journey and documenting his bucket list. Harrison Gilks was a young Canadian who was battling cancer.

Harrison Gilks ​​died on Thursday, March 30. In June 2022, he shared a video where he informed his followers that, after having been in remission since February of the same year, the doctors had indicated that his cancer had returned and was terminal.

Through his TikTok account, @harrisongilks1, he began documenting a series of videos of his bucket list. He became popular as he shared these special moments where he made the most of his remaining time.

The 18-year-old Canadian shared videos where he’s enjoying himself in the snow or even on a beach in Mexico. Harrison suffered from rhabdomyosarcoma, a type of cancer that forms in soft tissue.