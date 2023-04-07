TikToker Harrison Gilks dies after losing battle with cancer
Popular TikToker Harrison Gilks has died. He shared his cancer journey with his followers. The 18-year-old documented his bucket list.
Harrison Gilks died on Thursday, March 30. In June 2022, he shared a video where he informed his followers that, after having been in remission since February of the same year, the doctors had indicated that his cancer had returned and was terminal.
Through his TikTok account, @harrisongilks1, he began documenting a series of videos of his bucket list. He became popular as he shared these special moments where he made the most of his remaining time.
The 18-year-old Canadian shared videos where he’s enjoying himself in the snow or even on a beach in Mexico. Harrison suffered from rhabdomyosarcoma, a type of cancer that forms in soft tissue.
Harrison’s last video was from the hospital
Before Harrison died, he shared one last TikTok video from his hospital bed. He’s on oxygen as he tells his followers that he is getting weaker and has trouble finishing his message.
Harrison revealed that he suffered a complication during his trip to Mexico and was admitted to the hospital. Doctors told him he did not have much time left, according to the March 21 video.
Harrison’s brother posted one last video after he died
Harrison posted his last video on March 21 saying he didn’t have much time left. However, his brother posted a new video on March 30. He introduces himself as David, Harrison’s brother, who broke the news of his death.
“I’m making this video because Harrison sadly passed away a few hours ago. He was not in pain when he passed away and he was with his family,” David reported. “Thank you to everyone around the world for supporting him, it really meant a lot to him.”