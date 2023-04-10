Singer Paul Cattermole dies at the age of 46.

He was found dead at his home.

His band S Club 7 confirmed the sad news.

Singer Paul Cattermole dies. Once more tragedy strikes the music world. Fans and loved ones say goodbye to the legendary S Club 7 singer who passed away at 46. His death occurs just weeks after the group decided to plan a reunion tour.

According to initial reports, singer Paul Cattermole was found dead in his home. After the tragic news began to spread, condolences and tributes quickly appeared on social media

The Daily Mail, reports that the band’s manager said there “no suspicious circumstances” surrounding his death. The band S Club 7 took to Instagram to release a statement about the tragedy.

“We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have,” the statement said.