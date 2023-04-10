S Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies at 46
Singer Paul Cattermole dies. Once more tragedy strikes the music world. Fans and loved ones say goodbye to the legendary S Club 7 singer who passed away at 46. His death occurs just weeks after the group decided to plan a reunion tour.
According to initial reports, singer Paul Cattermole was found dead in his home. After the tragic news began to spread, condolences and tributes quickly appeared on social media
The Daily Mail, reports that the band’s manager said there “no suspicious circumstances” surrounding his death. The band S Club 7 took to Instagram to release a statement about the tragedy.
“We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have,” the statement said.
“He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time,” the statement continues. On February 11 S Club 7 had announced 11 tour dates for 2023, and only weeks later the singer died.
The Sun noted that a source said that “Everyone is in pieces. Hannah and the rest of the gang broke down when told what happened. No one can believe it. There is a real sense of horror and disbelief.”
Paul was originally from St Albans, Herts and was one of the original members of the band when it formed in 1998. His talent was discovered by the producers of 19 Management who invited him to audition to join the group. In 2002 Cattermole decided to leave S Club 7 and they didn’t work together again until 2014.
Paul had a relationship with Hanna, another member of S Club 7 but later they split. According to The Sun they rekindled their relationship, but then they finally broke up for good. The last photo of him before the tragedy began to circulate on social media. In it, the singer can be seen walking through the grass.