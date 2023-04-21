Pee Wee breaks down and claims he’s being attacked over gay rumors

Pee Wee resurfaces to address gay rumors.

The singer breaks down in the middle of a press conference.

He says he’s being bullied because of a magazine article. Pee Wee addresses gay rumors. In December, rumors began circulating that the singer, who was a member of the renowned group Los Kumbia Kings, was romantically involved with his manager. Now Pee Wee is speaking out. TV y Notas reported that the 33-year-old singer had been married for three years to the man who has been his manager since he decided to start a solo career. The magazine alleges Pee Wee was keeping it a secret. Pee Wee addresses gay rumors The outlet stated that their relationship began in 2014. Irvin Salinas Martínez, better known as Pee Wee, apparently married his manager, 47-year-old Pepe Rincón, in 2019. This was alleged by a source who claimed to be close to the singer. The former Los Kumbia Kings member tearfully said that he’s been the target of bullying in the form of nasty comments and stares, since the article came out.

Pee Wee was rumored to be married to his manager Pepe Rincón An alleged source close to the singer told TV y Notas, “Pee Wee has been married for three years!” The couple’s alleged friend said, “When he launched as a solo singer he asked PR Management (Rincón’s agency), one of the most recognized in Mexico, to represent him. That’s when their relationship started.” It’s worth mentioning that the magazine has since deleted the article. After the magazine published this, Pepe Rincón spoke out to Ventaneando: “What is being publicly reviewed is a complete defamation. They messed with a lawyer. I am a lawyer so we are obviously going to take action, I don’t want to go into more detail because there is a legal team, American and Mexican, we are going in two ways.”

Irvin Salinas Martínez spoke out about the rumors Now, Pee Wee himself, gave a press conference saying he plans to sue the Mexican magazine for falsely reporting that he was married to his manager and affirming without proof that he is homosexual. He broke down as he claimed to be a victim of bullying after the article came out. Telemundo’s Al Rojo Vivo shared the clip where Irvin Salinas Martínez, better known as Pee Wee, broke down: “I hope in reality, after all this, people who experience this type of bullying at whatever level it is, because you’re chubby, because you’re very skinny, for whatever reason, raise their voices and defend themselves.”

Pee Wee breaks down during a press conference “Because it’s not fair and that’s why we’re here, to represent those people who are suddenly afraid to defend themselves,” added Pee Wee. Al Rojo Vivo stated that the former member of Los Kumbia Kings hopes to join other celebrities who plan to sue the Mexican magazine. People immediately began commenting: “It’s his life and he decides what to do with it.” “Is he gay or not?” “Bullying is characterized because of the frequency of the intention.” “This guy wants $$$.” “How painful and how bad it is that he has to go to legal instances to be heard.” “Let them sue that magazine now.” “There are people who are very cruel.”