Siblings stop their father’s wedding for a shocking reason (VIDEO)

The moment when siblings try to stop their father’s wedding has gone viral and the reason they wanted to stop the ceremony is shocking. A family in Peru starred in an unimaginable moment after four siblings decided to stop their father from marrying.

The incident that took place in Peru has amazed internet users who made the clip go viral. Three boys and their older sister went to the municipality of Pasco in Peru, where their father was marrying his girlfriend.

Siblings stop their father’s wedding

The man, Adrián Chamorro, was there for his wedding. Screaming and crying, his children began to ask him not to marry the woman and even sprayed him with paint. They demanded that instead of marrying, he pay child support he owed them.

“Don’t get married, take care of me,” the youngest child says. They carried banners demanding that the man take responsibility for them.