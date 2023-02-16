Viral Video: Woman catches her husband with his lover in a hotel (VIDEO)

Video of a woman catching her husband cheating goes viral.

The moment in which a woman surprises her husband with another woman in a hotel has gone viral on social media. The woman decided to confront her partner along with other people who got it all on video.

Just one day before Valentine’s Day, the cheating video went viral on social media. Apparently the woman already had her suspicions and decided to dramatically confront her husband.

After confirming her suspicions of infidelity, a woman reacted to finding her husband at a hotel with another woman. Everyone’s reactions were caught on video.

“That was the confusion you had?” the woman yelled as she entered the place to scream at her husband. “That was the confusion you were having son of a b***h?” she yelled at her husband “Is that why you are leaving me? For that bitch, son of a b***h!”