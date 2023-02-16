Search

Viral Video: Woman catches her husband with his lover in a hotel (VIDEO)

Viral Video: Woman catches her husband with his lover in a hotel (VIDEO)

  • Video of a woman catching her husband cheating goes viral.
  • A woman caught her husband with his lover.
  • It was all captured on video.

The moment in which a woman surprises her husband with another woman in a hotel has gone viral on social media. The woman decided to confront her partner along with other people who got it all on video.

Just one day before Valentine’s Day, the cheating video went viral on social media. Apparently the woman already had her suspicions and decided to dramatically confront her husband.

Woman catches her husband in a hotel with his lover

Woman reacts to the screams and blows after discovering that her husband is cheating on her with another woman in a hotel

After confirming her suspicions of infidelity, a woman reacted to finding her husband at a hotel with another woman. Everyone’s reactions were caught on video.

“That was the confusion you had?” the woman yelled as she entered the place to scream at her husband. “That was the confusion you were having son of a b***h?” she yelled at her husband “Is that why you are leaving me? For that bitch, son of a b***h!”

The woman starts hitting her husband

Those present had to stop her from the aggressions
PHOTO Twitter

The woman stormed into the hotel room that her husband was about to leave with his mistress. The man evidently did not expect to run into his wife there.

Not only did the woman scream at her husband, she also began hitting, pushing and kicking him. Although she was also furious with the other woman, trying to hit her and pull her hair until her husband and other people there stopped her.

People react online

Internet users react humorously to the viral video

PHOTO Twitter

One day before Valentine’s Day, the video went viral and internet users did their thing. Immediately people began to comment on the situation.

“That confusion has a first and last name.” “4 people and with two cameras… They don’t even do those ambushes in Call Of Duty.” “And what happened in the end, don’t leave us with this doubt hahaha.” However, some questioned why there were so many people filming.  To see the video click HERE.

Entertainment
Bizarre
