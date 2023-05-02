FBI posts photo of the wrong man in Texas mass shooting manhunt

The FBI makes a major mistake and posts photo of the wrong man.

They incorrectly identified a Fort Worth man as the suspect in the Texas mass shooting.

Francisco Oropeza is still on the run after killing 5 people.

The FBI made a major blunder in the case of the man accused of killing five Hondurans in Texas. They posted a photo on social media of man who they incorrectly identified as the suspect, Francisco Oropeza, according to El Universal and the AP.

Authorities from the Federal Bureau of Investigation released a photo of the man accused of committing the massacre in San Jacinto, Texas, but it was the wrong person. They corrected the mistake almost immediately but now the man in the photo is facing death threats.

THE REAL SUSPECT IS FRANCISCO OROPEZA

The man wanted in the mass shooting is Francisco Oropeza, a 38-year-old Mexican who murdered five Honduran neighbors, including a child, after they asked him to stop firing his AR-15 rifle because their baby was sleeping.

The FBI posted a photo of Oropeza that turned out to be another man. They immediately corrected their error but the damage was done.