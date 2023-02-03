Shakira posts a photo on Instagram with a new man.

Was she teaching Piqué a lesson?

Shakira prepares a surprise for her fans.

Shakira posts a photo with a new man. It seems that the battle to one up each other is not over yet. Shakira and Piqué have been in the eye of the storm in recent weeks, not only because of her devastating new song, but also for his response.

Weeks ago, Piqué clapped back at Shakira’s song with Bizarrap in different ways — driving a Twingo, wearing a Rolex and, what blew up the internet the most, posting his first Instagram photo with Clara Chía.

Shakira posts a photo with a new man… is she copying Piqué?

Shakira didn’t respond to her ex’s Instagram photo with his girlfriend Clara Chía, however, a few hours ago, the Colombian singer posted a photo with a new man. It was somewhat blurry, however the message she left was very clear.

“Music and friendship, the best combination,” wrote the singer in the description of the post. And as for the companion who appears with her in the photo, it’s composer Luis Fernando, or lfochoa, as he calls himself on Instagram. So why did they meet? Filed Under: Shakira posts photo with a new man