Teaching Piqué a lesson? Shakira posts a photo with a new man (PHOTOS)
Shakira posts a photo on Instagram with a new man. Was she teaching Piqué a lesson? Shakira prepares a surprise for her fans.
- Shakira posts a photo on Instagram with a new man.
- Was she teaching Piqué a lesson?
- Shakira prepares a surprise for her fans.
Shakira posts a photo with a new man. It seems that the battle to one up each other is not over yet. Shakira and Piqué have been in the eye of the storm in recent weeks, not only because of her devastating new song, but also for his response.
Weeks ago, Piqué clapped back at Shakira’s song with Bizarrap in different ways — driving a Twingo, wearing a Rolex and, what blew up the internet the most, posting his first Instagram photo with Clara Chía.
Shakira posts a photo with a new man… is she copying Piqué?
Shakira didn’t respond to her ex’s Instagram photo with his girlfriend Clara Chía, however, a few hours ago, the Colombian singer posted a photo with a new man. It was somewhat blurry, however the message she left was very clear.
“Music and friendship, the best combination,” wrote the singer in the description of the post. And as for the companion who appears with her in the photo, it’s composer Luis Fernando, or lfochoa, as he calls himself on Instagram. So why did they meet? Filed Under: Shakira posts photo with a new man
Shakira is working on new projects
The Las de la intuición singer posted this photo with composer Luis Fernando, however, she didn’t reveal many details. Despite this, when we go to the composer’s Instagram, it’s clear they are working on new music together.
“Music and friendship, the best combination @shakira @lfochoa. 30 years of composing musical themes with this genius (Shakira), a great honor,” said the composer and great friend of the Barranquillera on Instagram. Filed Under: Shakira posts photo with a new man
Shakira’s success after her breakup with Piqué
The way that Shakira has taken revenge on her ex is by showing that she’s a successful artist. While the Spanish soccer player has earned the hatred of millions of fans from Barranquilla.
Shakira’s collaboration with Bizarrap has allowed her to let off some steam about her relationship with Piqué and has also catapulted her to the top of the charts, making her one of the most listened to artists of the moment. Filed Under: Shakira posts photo with a new man