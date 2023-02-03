Ariel Camacho died tragically at only 22 years of age.

Ariel Camacho was the leader of the band Los Plebes del Rancho and he died in a traffic accident in 2015. The news devastated the world of regional Mexican music, according to El Universal.

The artist was killed in a car accident when he was only 22 years old. It happened in his native Sinaloa. Three more people were traveling in the vehicle, a 22-year-old woman who was also killed and two more who were injured. The news and the terrible images of what happened to his car quickly circulated on social media.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Ariel Camacho’s label, DEL Records, released a statement saying the young man was in the state for a tour, as well as for his new project, which was not finished. He left a great void, not only in his family, but in his band and his fans.

The car was practically destroyed after the collision. Apparently it ran into a ditch or irrigation canal because they were speeding and the driver lost control of the vehicle.