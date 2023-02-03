The tragic death of Mexican singer Ariel Camacho
Ariel Camacho was the leader of the band Los Plebes del Rancho and he died in a traffic accident in 2015. The news devastated the world of regional Mexican music, according to El Universal.
The artist was killed in a car accident when he was only 22 years old. It happened in his native Sinaloa. Three more people were traveling in the vehicle, a 22-year-old woman who was also killed and two more who were injured. The news and the terrible images of what happened to his car quickly circulated on social media.
WHAT HAPPENED?
Ariel Camacho’s label, DEL Records, released a statement saying the young man was in the state for a tour, as well as for his new project, which was not finished. He left a great void, not only in his family, but in his band and his fans.
The car was practically destroyed after the collision. Apparently it ran into a ditch or irrigation canal because they were speeding and the driver lost control of the vehicle.
ARIEL CAMACHO’S DEATH: WHAT DID HIS LABEL SAY?
When he learned of the accident, the founder of Camacho’s record label shared the following statement on social media: “My heart is broken by the loss. I knew that he was going to transform the genre in Mexico and in the United States.” Clearly, his star was on the rise.
At the time of his death, Ariel Camacho only had one video on his YouTube account called Toro Encartado. He uploaded it in October 2014 and it had almost 1,700,000 views up to that date, so his fans had high hopes for him. Filed Under: Ariel Camacho death
WHAT PROJECTS DID CAMACHO LEAVE BEHIND?
DEL Records reported that, at the time of the accident, Camacho was promoting his deluxe version of El Karma, his other hit song, which highlighted his Sinaloan roots. However, the accident ended all that and left great pain in the hearts of his fans.
Ariel Camacho used to share concerts and gifts that his fans gave him, as well as interact with his followers on Facebook which is why he was one of the most popular young artists in Mexico. Filed Under: Ariel Camacho death
THE CONCERT
The last post he made was about the concert that he was giving on February 28 of that year at the Casa de Mar in Santa Rosa, California, which was highly anticipated by his fans. Sadly, the concert was canceled by the terrible accident.
Today he is remembered by many of his colleagues and they have fond memories of his personality, his talent and the way he performed in concert.