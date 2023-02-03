TikToker Edgar Garay dies after falling off a cliff while shooting a video
Popular TikToker Edgar Garay died after falling off a cliff in Puerto Rico while shooting a video on the edge of the precipice. His cousin was helping him with the video and, seconds before he fell, he warned him that he was too close to the edge, according to The Daily Mail.
The tragic news quickly circulated on social media and caused an uproar due to the tragic way he died since he was making a TikTok video to gain more followers. He never imagined this would be the last day of his life and his career.
TIKTOKER EDGAR GARAY DIES
The report from the United States Coast Guard indicates that the 27-year-old went for a one-day visit to the coastal cliff near a lighthouse in Cabo Rojo. He was last seen alive around 5:37 pm, and authorities were immediately notified after he fell.
Divers from the Puerto Rico Emergency Bureau found his body in the water. His brother Carlos Garay indicated that he was with his cousin, who repeatedly warned him that he was too close to the edge. Sadly, nothing could be done to save him from the tragedy.
WHAT DID EDGAR GARAY’S BROTHER SAY?
Upon learning of his brother’s death, Carlos said the following: “My brother has a TikTok account that he loved to upload videos to. Unfortunately, that was what he was trying to do when he was closer to the edge than he should have been.”
The US Coast Guard received a call at 6:50 p.m. from a 911 emergency operator reporting the incident, according to US Coast Guard News. In addition, a witness said that they saw Edgar stumble very close to the cliff.
WHAT DO THE AUTHORITIES SAY?
“We express our most heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Edgar Garay and pray they find closure and strength during this most difficult time,” Coast Guard Capt. José E. Díaz said in a statement.
“We appreciate the efforts of all the Coast Guard, Puerto Rico Police and partner agency emergency responders, especially the Puerto Rico Emergency Management Bureau dive unit that was able to locate Mr. Garay’s body in such a highly inaccessible and challenging environment,” Díaz added. Filed Under: TikToker Edgar Garay dies
HOW HARD WAS IT TO FIND EDGAR GARAY’S BODY?
The Coast Guard began searching on Sunday afternoon and continued their work until Monday when they found his body. The authorities reported that Jayhawk helicopters, a rapid response patrol boat and an HC-144 Ocean Sentry fixed-wing aircraft were all used.
Several of Edgar Garay's followers shared farewell messages and the authorities are expected to release more details of the tragic death that has left social media and content creators grieving.