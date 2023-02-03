TikToker Edgar Garay dies after falling off a cliff while shooting a video

Popular TikToker Edgar Garay dies after falling off a cliff.

He was shooting a video on the edge of the precipice.

His cousin warned him that he was too close to the edge.

Popular TikToker Edgar Garay died after falling off a cliff in Puerto Rico while shooting a video on the edge of the precipice. His cousin was helping him with the video and, seconds before he fell, he warned him that he was too close to the edge, according to The Daily Mail.

The tragic news quickly circulated on social media and caused an uproar due to the tragic way he died since he was making a TikTok video to gain more followers. He never imagined this would be the last day of his life and his career.

TIKTOKER EDGAR GARAY DIES

The report from the United States Coast Guard indicates that the 27-year-old went for a one-day visit to the coastal cliff near a lighthouse in Cabo Rojo. He was last seen alive around 5:37 pm, and authorities were immediately notified after he fell.

Divers from the Puerto Rico Emergency Bureau found his body in the water. His brother Carlos Garay indicated that he was with his cousin, who repeatedly warned him that he was too close to the edge. Sadly, nothing could be done to save him from the tragedy.