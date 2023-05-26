Child star Samantha Weinstein dies at 28 after battling ovarian cancer

Child star Samantha Weinstein dies after a battle with cancer.

She had been ill for two years.

Samantha Weinstein was just 28 years old.

Actress Samantha Weinstein dies. Once again show business is dressed in mourning. A beloved actress has become one more star that graces the sky after dying tragically at the age of 28. She had been battling ovarian cancer.

The beloved child star and musician passed away on Sunday, May 14. She was diagnosed just two and a half years ago. Samantha was at the Princess Margaret Hospital in Toronto.

According to Global News Canada, Weinstein had been acting since the age of six, even voicing various characters in animated television series. Her father, David Weinstein, opened his heart and spoke about his daughter’s death.

«Sam was actually a living embodiment of a sunbeam, She was so full of positive energy, anyone who ever met her would say that she just lit up every room she walked into,” said her father, David Weinstein.