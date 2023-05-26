What does the French actress think of Karely Ruiz?

Sebastián Rulli ran into the OnlyFans model.

Is there anything going on between them?

«Beware Angelique!» Internet users warned her after OnlyFans model Karely Ruiz shared a photo with Argentine soap opera actor Sebastián Rulli. Fans of the three celebrities caused a stir on social media.

However, others asked everyone to relax, stating that it was only a photo and not enough to cause a scandal. So far Angelique Boyer has not said anything about it.

A chance encounter!

In the photo on Facebook, the two celebrities aren’t close to each other and it appears they had a chance meeting at an airport. However, users quickly remembered what happened with Santa Fe Klan.

It should be noted that the model has recently been linked to the singer from Guanajuato, after his breakup with influencer Maya Nazor, who is the mother of his son Luka.