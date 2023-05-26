Karely Ruiz took a photo with Sebastián Rulli and fans warn Angelique Boyer
What does the French actress think of Karely Ruiz? Sebastián Rulli ran into the OnlyFans model. Is there anything going on between them?
«Beware Angelique!» Internet users warned her after OnlyFans model Karely Ruiz shared a photo with Argentine soap opera actor Sebastián Rulli. Fans of the three celebrities caused a stir on social media.
However, others asked everyone to relax, stating that it was only a photo and not enough to cause a scandal. So far Angelique Boyer has not said anything about it.
A chance encounter!
In the photo on Facebook, the two celebrities aren’t close to each other and it appears they had a chance meeting at an airport. However, users quickly remembered what happened with Santa Fe Klan.
It should be noted that the model has recently been linked to the singer from Guanajuato, after his breakup with influencer Maya Nazor, who is the mother of his son Luka.
IS ANGELIQUE AND SEBASTIAN’S RELATIONSHIP IN DANGER?
«Those who say that they are going to date because of a photo are desperate for attention and happiness in their life because they think that everyone is the same,» one person commented after many began to say the French actress’ relationship was in danger.
A few more had a sense of humor: «Watch out Angelique, here goes Karely.» «She’s going to take him away from Angelique Boyer.» «Just don’t date him.» and «I’m going to tell Fofo.»
Karely Ruiz and Sebastián Rull are closer than ever
On the other hand, Angelique Boyer and Sebastián Rulli will once again star in a soap which is the new version of the iconic telenovela El Extraño Retorno de Diana Salazar, which is part of the works of Lucía Méndez .
“Very excited to tell you that together with @sebastianrulli I will be starring in a new version of the iconic novel about two soulmates trapped between life and death for several centuries, El Extraño Retorno de Diana Salazar, exclusively on #ViX in 2024,» shared the 34-year-old actress.