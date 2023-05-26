Yolanda Andrade resurfaces on social media wearing an eye patch.

Fans are worried.

What happened to the host’s eye? Beloved Mexican host Yolanda Andrade resurfaced on social media after suffering from health problems. However, she was wearing an eye patch, which worried her fans. People immediately began to speculate that she’s going blind. An Instagram video where Yolanda is wearing an eye patch has worried her fans. Some feared she was going blind but the host responded to their concerns. Yolande Andrade worries about her health In the video, Yolanda’s partner Montserrat Oliver thanks those who sent her good vibes. «I had a head problem and right now because of the lights and everything I have to have my patch and some glasses,» explained the host. Yolanda Andrade’s fans were relieved to learn that she’s doing better. A few weeks ago, Andrade was rushed to the hospital with a brain aneurysm.

Yolanda Andrade wears an eye patch The news about Yolanda Andrade’s hospitalization spread rapidly and she immediately received a wave of support from fans. The host faced the situation head-on and explained what happened on Sale el Sol. Andrade shared that she was hospitalized with a brain aneurysm. She explained that an aneurysm is a weak spot in an artery in the brain that swells and can put pressure on nerves or brain tissue. This condition can be potentially dangerous and requires immediate medical attention.

Yolande explains what happened to her The host described how she began to experience worrisome symptoms, such as severe headaches, dizziness, and nausea, which led her to seek immediate medical attention. Thanks to her quick action and the medical team that treated her, she was able to survive. After the initial scare, Yolanda Andrade is recovering and has expressed her gratitude for the unconditional support of her fans. She shared a message of gratitude on social media, saying that she is in good hands and that she is following all medical indications for a speedy recovery.

Did she almost die? Yolanda Andrade’s experience has raised awareness about brain aneurysms and the importance of being aware of the symptoms. This has prompted the host to use her platform to educate and raise awareness about this medical condition, encouraging her followers to seek immediate medical attention if they experience similar symptoms. Yolanda Andrade’s near-death experience is a valuable lesson for all of us, reminding us of the importance of taking care of our health and acting quickly if something doesn’t feel right. Her fans and her colleagues in show business join in wishing the beloved host a speedy recovery.