Volleyball player Ana Paula Borgo dies at the age of 29 after cancer battle

Brazilian volley player Paula Borgo dies. The world of sports is mourning the sad news of the death of a great volleyball player. She died at 29 after a battle with stomach cancer.

She was originally diagnosed with the disease last September during a medical exam before being signed by the Barueri team with whom she was going to return to the Brazilian Super League, according to Marca.

The Rio de Janeiro club released the sad news through a brief statement: “Fluminense deeply regrets the death of Paula Borgo, who honored the Tricolor volleyball in the 2019-2020 season.”

El Mundo reported that Paula Borgo was named runner-up in 2019 in the League of Nations and won the Pre-Olympic for the Tokyo Games together with the Brazilian team, and was also established as champion in the U23 World Cup in Turkey in 2015.