Russian musician and anti-war protestor Dima Nova dies mysteriously

Russian musician famous for ant-war protest songs dies.

Dima Nova fell through the ice crossing a river.

Was it really an accident?

Although late musician Dmitry Svirgunov was not exactly the most recognized artist, his death has raised questions because of his anti-war protest songs.

Dima Nova dies mysteriously

Russian musician Dmitry Svirgunov, better known as Dima Nova, died recently. The incident occurred on the Volga River in a town called Dievo-Gorodishche in the Yaroslavl region, while the musician was walking with friends.

While they were crossing a section that was frozen, ABC.es revealed that the ice gave way and the group fell into the freezing water.