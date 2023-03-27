Russian musician and anti-war protestor Dima Nova dies mysteriously
Although late musician Dmitry Svirgunov was not exactly the most recognized artist, his death has raised questions because of his anti-war protest songs.
Russian musician Dmitry Svirgunov, better known as Dima Nova, died recently. The incident occurred on the Volga River in a town called Dievo-Gorodishche in the Yaroslavl region, while the musician was walking with friends.
While they were crossing a section that was frozen, ABC.es revealed that the ice gave way and the group fell into the freezing water.
Dima Nova and one of his friends were killed
The 35-year-old musician, his 25-year-old brother Roman Svirgunov and his 28-year-old friend Georgy Kiselev, all fell through the ice, according to ABC. One person died in the ambulance on the way to the hospital and two were rescued.
Musician Dima Nova and one other person weren’t found right away. The Ministry of Emergency Situations searched for them until making the tragic announcement.
Was Dima Nova’s death an accident?
A few hours later, Dima Nova’s body was found. Dima Nova and his band, Cream Soda, were known for songs criticizing the Russian president, reported Crónica.
The band has released four albums and their more controversial songs include: Aqua Disco and Volga. The first is often played at demonstrations against Putin.