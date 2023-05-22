It’s rumored that Galilea Montijo’s new boyfriend has had affairs with men

Rumors about Galilea Montijo’s new boyfriend surface.

Some say he has secrets in his past.

Has the Spanish model dated men?

The host of the popular morning show Hoy, is enjoying being single after her divorce from Fernando Reina. This was confirmed by a series of photos showing Galilea Montijo holding hands with her new love at the beach.

Galilea Montijo announced her split from Fernando Reina at the beginning of the year and declared that she was at peace about their separation. Rumors indicate that her ex was having an affair and that she’s already moved on.

Galilea Montijo sparks controversy with her new romance

A short time later, the controversial photos of the Televisa presenter looking cozy with Spanish model Isaac Moreno came out. Now it’s being said that he dated men before Galilea Montijo.

Chacaleo shared a video on Facebook stating that Galilea Montijo’s new fling is just for show so that she wouldn’t look like she’s alone as her ex has already moved on.