It’s rumored that Galilea Montijo’s new boyfriend has had affairs with men
The host of the popular morning show Hoy, is enjoying being single after her divorce from Fernando Reina. This was confirmed by a series of photos showing Galilea Montijo holding hands with her new love at the beach.
Galilea Montijo announced her split from Fernando Reina at the beginning of the year and declared that she was at peace about their separation. Rumors indicate that her ex was having an affair and that she’s already moved on.
Galilea Montijo sparks controversy with her new romance
A short time later, the controversial photos of the Televisa presenter looking cozy with Spanish model Isaac Moreno came out. Now it’s being said that he dated men before Galilea Montijo.
Chacaleo shared a video on Facebook stating that Galilea Montijo’s new fling is just for show so that she wouldn’t look like she’s alone as her ex has already moved on.
Surprising rumors about Galilea Montijo’s new boyfriend
It was said that the host and model met through Montijo’s hairdresser, Bernardo Javier. Allegedly, they have known each other for a year, but it is unknown when they began dating.
Chacaleo has now shared a video saying that Isaac Moreno has had boyfriends: «It turns out that everything was set up and that the alleged macho man turned out to be a dove… «
Secrets about Spanish model who may have conquered Galilea Montijo’s heart
According to the video, it came out on a radio show that Isaac Moreno had romantic relationships with men. They also say Galilea Montijo knew about it.
They state that the relationship between Galilea Montijo and Isaac Moreno began approximately a month and a half ago. Internet users were quick to comment: «So he is gay and the cover Gali is like Rebeca de Alba.» «She is happy with their relationship whatever it is.» «You can tell that he is a dove.»