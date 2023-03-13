Galilea Montijo confirms divorce from Fernando Reina.

She shared a statement on Instagram.

She breaks down on the air.

Galilea Montijo confirms divorce: It seems that the Hoy hosts are experiencing a marriage crisis. Now the host and former beauty queen Galilea Montijo has confirmed she and her husband Fernando are divorcing.

The 49-year-old Mexican shared a statement confirming her divorce. However, like Andrea Legarreta, she kept it brief and asked for privacy during this time.

Galilea Montijo confirms divorce

In addition to sharing a statement on Instagram, the former beauty queen, and gorgeous host of Hoy and various other Mexican shows, has confirmed she and Fernando Reina Iglesias are divorcing. She announced it tearfully on television.

“I have just announced my separation with Fer. I want to say that we are a functional, dysfunctional family, that we are going to continue being a dysfunctional family, but very functional. But above all with love from our children and I say our children of course because Alexis and Claudio will always be my children. We are very well.”