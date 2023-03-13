Galilea Montijo confirms divorce from Fernando Reina: “We will always be a family” (VIDEO)
Galilea Montijo confirms divorce: It seems that the Hoy hosts are experiencing a marriage crisis. Now the host and former beauty queen Galilea Montijo has confirmed she and her husband Fernando are divorcing.
The 49-year-old Mexican shared a statement confirming her divorce. However, like Andrea Legarreta, she kept it brief and asked for privacy during this time.
In addition to sharing a statement on Instagram, the former beauty queen, and gorgeous host of Hoy and various other Mexican shows, has confirmed she and Fernando Reina Iglesias are divorcing. She announced it tearfully on television.
“I have just announced my separation with Fer. I want to say that we are a functional, dysfunctional family, that we are going to continue being a dysfunctional family, but very functional. But above all with love from our children and I say our children of course because Alexis and Claudio will always be my children. We are very well.”
Galilea is already divorced
The Hoy host shared a statement on Instagram where she confirmed the unfortunate news: “From the respect and affection that have always characterized our relationship, we want to share that after 11 years of marriage, a few weeks ago we decided to separate and we have already carried out civil actions,” she said.
However, she made it known that she “blames” the COVID pandemic. “The complicated stage that, like so many couples, we experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic, caused differences between us. After conscientious reflection, and with deep respect for both parties, we have agreed and filed a voluntary divorce by mutual agreement.”she concluded.
The divorce is amicable
Just like Andrea Legarreta did with Erik Rubín just a few weeks ago, Galilea Montijo also made it known that they will continue to co-parent their children.
“We will always be a family. The affection remains and the love for our son, the engine of our lives, unites us. We will go our separate ways as a couple, but we remain committed to raising our son together, putting his well-being first and foremost.”
Galilea Montijo asks for privacy
“The respect and privacy that you can give us in this family process will be deeply appreciated. As these are issues that involve non-public people, there will be no further statements in this regard,” Galilea shared on Instagram.