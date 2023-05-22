Did karma come for Clarissa Molina?

One of Vicente Saavedra’s exes sends a message after she called off the wedding.

Did Liansy Anadón go too far? There were clues that Clarissa Molina’s break up with Vicente Saavedra was coming after the El Gordo y la Flaca host appeared alone at various events and stopped wearing the ring that the entrepreneur gave her last year. Now one of his exes has issued a powerful message. When Clarissa Molina debuted her relationship with the businessman, many people warned her about how badly things ended with his daughters’ mothers. However, didn’t listen. Now people aren’t surprised she’s called off the wedding. Moving on Clarissa Molina announced her breakup through a brief statement on her Instagram, which was shared by many entertainment outlets. Her ex, Vicente Saavedra, erased all traces of the relationship with the El Gordo y la Flaca host. Shortly after, she did the same. Now, without a trace of their time together, Clarissa Molina is in the Dominican Republic filming a movie while Saavedra continues with his life as a music entrepreneur and it’s rumored he’s already moved on.

Vicente Saavedra’s ex issues a powerful message One of the women with whom Vicente Saavedra had problems was model and influencer Liansy Anadón, mother of one of his daughters. She has apparently issued a powerful message alluding to her ex and Clarissa Molina would end their relationship because after breaking up with her, he immediately consoled himself in the arms of the El Gordo y la Flaca host. Although she did not directly mention Vicente or Clarissa, the phrase fits perfectly with what happened in the couple’s breakup: «They are going to pay in tears for what they did laughing, karma always comes,» she posted in her Instagram stories.

Clarissa Molina confirms the breakup It’s still not known why Clarissa Molina and Vicente Saavedra called off the wedding because the statement issued by the El Gordo y la Flaca host was quite brief: «Family I have always shared all the special and happy moments about my relationship, in which I accepted the engagement proposal with great enthusiasm.» «Today, I feel ready to share that the relationship has ended. I wholeheartedly appreciate the support you have always given me and I ask you to please understand that in this moment of change I need my space and privacy on this issue,» she concluded.

Clarissa Molina’s ex has already moved on Meanwhile, it is speculated that Vicente Saavedra has already moved on, according to Chamonic: «They tell me that Clarissa Molina ended her engagement to Vicente Saavedra, music producer and manager of artists, including Ozuna… it’s a shame because she looked very much in love, just like him, at first we don’t really know what happened, I don’t think we do, but a separation is always sad.» «Although this was seen coming after postponing their wedding three times and another detail that they told me is that he is already seeing someone else, so this has already ended, don’t believe me !!» the post concluded.