Is Toni Costa still in love with Adamari? He responds to the rumors

Toni Costa lashes out at the «haters».

He responds to people who say he is still in love with Adamari.

He answered bluntly.

There is no doubt that Toni Costa and Adamari López were one of the most beloved and controversial couples when they were together. After announcing their split a couple of years ago, some people insist the dancer is still in love with the host.

Toni and Adamari’s breakup was shocking to fans because they had been together for more than 10 years. However they failed to re-ignite the flame of love and their relationship ended for good in May 2021.

Is Toni Costa still in love with Adamari?

In an interview with Lo Sé Todo from Puerto Rico, the dancer talked about his career and he was also asked about his ex, Adamari López.

«Society already has its stereotypes, it is true that we created that family for 10 years, many people liked it, loved it, fell in love with it, but now it is another stage,» the dancer said.