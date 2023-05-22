Is Toni Costa still in love with Adamari? He responds to the rumors
Toni Costa lashes out at the "haters". He responds to people who say he is still in love with Adamari. He answered bluntly.
There is no doubt that Toni Costa and Adamari López were one of the most beloved and controversial couples when they were together. After announcing their split a couple of years ago, some people insist the dancer is still in love with the host.
Toni and Adamari’s breakup was shocking to fans because they had been together for more than 10 years. However they failed to re-ignite the flame of love and their relationship ended for good in May 2021.
Is Toni Costa still in love with Adamari?
In an interview with Lo Sé Todo from Puerto Rico, the dancer talked about his career and he was also asked about his ex, Adamari López.
«Society already has its stereotypes, it is true that we created that family for 10 years, many people liked it, loved it, fell in love with it, but now it is another stage,» the dancer said.
Toni Costa says people don’t understand that he and Adamari are still friendly
The dancer forcefully said that there are people who do not understand that he is still friendly with Adamari because, despite having ended their relationship, their daughter is his top priority.
«There are people who have grown up with it, who have been dealing up with it, seeing another example,» Toni Costa said as he once again tried to clarify that he and his ex are still friends because of their daughter.
Alaïa is his main priority
Moving on to the subject of their daughter, one of the reasons why Toni and Adamari continue to see each other is because of Alaïa. Both have made it clear she is their priority.
«Here the main person who is above is Alaïa and as long as we can do everything possible so that she is well, whether it is us being united, doing a dance together, that has nothing to do with it,» Costa said.
Will Toni marry Evelyn soon?
Finally, Adamari’s ex was asked about his new relationship with Evelyn Beltrán and whetherthey will be getting married any time soon.
«No, it would be a good year to keep growing, to keep getting to know each other and keep sharing and evolving in love, as a couple,» Costa stated, so a wedding seems unlikely in the near future.